Heidrick & Struggles: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $20.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.14 per share.

The executive search firm posted revenue of $261.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $260 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Heidrick & Struggles said it expects revenue in the range of $245 million to $255 million.

Heidrick & Struggles shares have climbed 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $41.33, an increase of 97% in the last 12 months.