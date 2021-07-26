Business

Grains lower, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. declined 20 cents at $6.7325 a bushel; Sep. corn lost 14.75 cents at $5.4150 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 2 cents at $4.5525 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 7 cents at $13.9575 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose 2.03 cents at $1.23 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.95 cents at $1.6237 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .63 cent at $1.0730 a pound.

