Business

Herc Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $47.1 million.

The Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $490.9 million in the period.

Herc Holdings shares have climbed 77% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Cadence Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 22, 2021 5:26 AM

Business

Chart Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 22, 2021 5:19 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service