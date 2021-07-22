Chart Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.5 million.

The Ball Ground, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The equipment maker for the energy sector posted revenue of $322 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $320.8 million.

Chart Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion.

Chart Industries shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.