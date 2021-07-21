Resources Connection: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $23.2 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 80 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $172.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.2 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $629.5 million.

Resources Connection shares have increased 9.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.76, a climb of 11% in the last 12 months.