Stewart Information Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $94.8 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $3.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.17 per share.

The title insurance and real estate services company posted revenue of $818.8 million in the period.

Stewart Information Services shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $56.22, a climb of 53% in the last 12 months.