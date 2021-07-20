Halliburton: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $227 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 26 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $3.71 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.75 billion.

Halliburton shares have risen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 13%. The stock has risen 48% in the last 12 months.