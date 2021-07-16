Kansas City Southern: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Kansas City Southern (KSU) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $378.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of $4.17. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.06 per share.

The railroad company posted revenue of $749.5 million in the period.

Kansas City Southern shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 16%. The stock has climbed 73% in the last 12 months.