Alcoa: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Alcoa Corp. (AA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $309 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company posted revenue of $2.83 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.61 billion.

Alcoa shares have risen 50% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.51, more than doubling in the last 12 months.