New Jersey Devils sign defenseman White to two-way contract

The New Jersey Devils have re-signed restricted free-agent defenseman Colton White to a one-year, two-way contract.

New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Wednesday that White will earn $750,000 at the NHL level and $130,000 at the AHL level.

White has skated in 11 NHL games over three seasons with New Jersey, from 2018-19 to 2020-21, including two games in 2020-21. The 24-year-old made his NHL debut in March 2019.

White has spent parts of the past four seasons (2017-18 to 2020-21) with the Binghamton Devils, New Jersey’s AHL affiliate. He has 11 goals and 47 assists in 190 regular-season games. He served as an alternate captain for the 2020-2021 season.

White was New Jersey’s fourth selection, 97th overall, in the 2015 draft. He spent four seasons in the OHL with the Soo Greyhounds before being drafted.