Should we be working fewer hours a week? A new study says yes

A new study this week out of Iceland found that reducing the length of the work week improved employee wellbeing while maintaining and in some cases increasing productivity. Importantly, while study participants worked fewer hours each week, their pay didn’t decrease.

The study, conducted by Autonomy and the research organization Association for Sustainability and Democracy, lasted from 2015 to 2019 and studied more than 2,500 workers, or about 1% of Iceland’s working population. Workers who originally worked 40 hours a week instead worked between 35 and 36 hours a week.

“This study shows that the world’s largest ever trial of a shorter working week in the public sector was by all measures an overwhelming success,” Will Stronge, the director of research at Autonomy, said in the statement. “It shows that the public sector is ripe for being a pioneer of shorter working weeks, and lessons can be learned for other governments.”

Many participants in Iceland study reported increased work-life balance, more time with their families, and less stress at home as a result of working fewer hours per week.

“When you work less then there’s, at least theoretically, more time for self care,” said Paul White, a Wichita-based psychologist who specializes in workplace culture.

Other studies have also found that working fewer hours or fewer days a week resulted in increased productivity.

In 2018, New Zealand company Perpetual Guardian found that switching to a 4-day work week increased productivity by 20 percent while in 2019, Microsoft Japan found that productivity increased nearly 40 percent after switching to a 4-day workweek.

Since the completion of the trials, 86% of the Iceland’s workforce is now working fewer hours or have the right to work fewer hours.

How workplaces shrank the work week without cutting productivity

According to participants in the study, workplaces made a variety of structural changes including more effective prioritization of daily tasks; having fewer, shorter and more focused meetings; replacing some meetings with email; and reducing time spent on coffee breaks.

“Instead of doing things the same, usual routine as before, people re-evaluated how to do things and suddenly people are doing things very differently from before,” one of the participants quoted in the study said.

Despite fears that working fewer hours would lead to less availability of services, the study found no such consistent relationship.

“It has been a real surprise how smooth this has been [the shortening] … I cannot see that this has impacted our services,” according to a manager quoted in the study.

As an example, the study found that the number of phone calls answered at a participating service center was 8 percentage points higher than at a comparison center that wasn’t enrolled in the study.

What about 4-day work weeks in America?

Companies in the U.S. like Shake Shack have also experimented with 32 hour work weeks without cutting pay, and crowdfunding platform Kickstarter is set to switch to a four-day work week next year. But The Atlantic reports only a few dozen companies have experimented with shorter work weeks in America.

In 2020, legislators in Washington State introduced a bill that would reduce the workweek to 32 hours but the bill has not yet come to a vote.

According to White however, possible new regulations by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might require public companies to publish data on employee turnover and their health and safety. As a result, companies may be more interested in adopting shorter work weeks.

“The research is clear that companies that take care of their employees . . . are more profitable than companies that don’t do that. From an investor point of view, you want to invest in a company that takes care of those things versus [ones that] don’t,” he said. “When people feel valued and appreciated . . . there’s less turnover, there’s better customer service ratings, better productivity and profitability, so it helps the organization to function better.”

In June, Reuters reported that based on the SEC’s public agenda, any new such rules and regulations would likely not be proposed until October of this year.