Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel. July 5, 2021.

Editorial: Voters liked ranked choice voting in NYC mayor’s race, and it could come to Florida

People elsewhere don’t care nearly as much about who will be New York City’s mayor as the national media seem to think we do. In one respect, however, the Democratic primary still being counted has major significance for the rest of the nation.

It’s by far the largest of the 22 American constituencies that use ranked-choice voting, or RCV for short, in use in the New York City primary the first time. A successful rollout there could inspire others, perhaps even including Florida, to adopt the same reform. We sorely need it.

The city’s Democratic voters understood the new system, liked it, and are looking forward to using it in future elections. They appreciated the opportunity of a second choice (or third, or fourth or fifth) if their most-favored candidate couldn’t muster a majority.

Those findings come from an exit poll commissioned by Common Cause/NY and Rank the Vote NYC, which had promoted the 2019 referendum in which nearly three-fourths of the city’s voters approved the new system.

The key figure is that 83% of voters ranked at least two candidates and that most of those who didn’t preferred only one. And yet, 42% ranked five, the maximum allowed, and more than 70% ranked three or more. Whoever wins will represent a majority consensus rather than a small minority.

Sad to say, New York voters appeared more ready for RCV than the city’s infamously inept and nepotism-riddled Board of Elections. Last Tuesday, it issued inaccurate totals fattened by test ballots that shouldn’t have been counted. Although this latest of many blunders was corrected swiftly, it was raw meat for conventional politicians who oppose the reform and for those who encourage the public to believe that election returns aren’t counted honestly. The board structure, alas, is in New York’s state constitution.

That said, we can already see how RCV encouraged coalition-forming among like-minded candidates and discouraged mudslinging. As expected, Brooklyn Borough president Eric Adams held a distinct but diminishing lead over Kathryn Garcia, a former sanitation commissioner. She had campaigned with Andrew Yang, the former presidential candidate, who made it known she was his second choice. So did many of his voters, along with many supporters of Maya Wiley, the other woman in the race. According to the New York Times, Garcia, Yang and Adams “all were considered more moderate candidates.” Ranked-choice voting made it easier for them to be. Nearly three times as many Wiley voters migrated to Garcia as to Adams.

Together, Wiley and Garcia had 41.5% of the first-choice votes on Election Day, more than Adams’ 31.8%. He may still win when all the absentee votes are counted, but if so, it will be because he had more overall votes than anyone else.

An amendment calling for ranked-choice voting in Florida general elections is one of the pending voter initiatives that the Republican Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to nip in the bud, but — good news — U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor ruled Thursday that the Elections Commission cannot enforce their new law. That statute, which took effect Thursday, allows no more than $3,000 in contributions during the petition-gathering stage of a campaign to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot. Winsor found nearly everything wrong with the law from a constitutional perspective. How a Harvard-trainer lawyer like DeSantis could have signed it raises serious questions about either Harvard or him.

The ranked-choice initiative is sponsored by Floridians for Free and Fair Elections, chaired by Loki Darwin Mole, a University of Central Florida government student who is giving himself on-the-job training in grassroots politics. It has no money at the moment, but national groups with an interest in the issue are watching it.

The proposed amendment applies only to general elections, not primaries. Mole explains that the Legislature already has the discretion to establish RCV in primaries, but the state constitution calls for general elections to be won by pluralities. Whoever gets the most votes, even if it’s a small fraction, wins. That’s undemocratic, to say the least, and it plays into the ambitions of extremist candidates of both the right and the left.

It’s also what made it possible for a no-party phantom candidate, Alex Rodriguez, to tilt Florida’s Senate District 37 election last year in favor of Republican challenger Ileana Garcia. She defeated Democratic incumbent Jose Javier Rodriquez by only 32 votes out of the 298,228 cast for the two of them. Many of the people who gave Alex Rodriguez 6,382 votes must have thought they were voting for Jose Rodriquez.

No-party candidates also ran in five other Senate districts, four of which Republicans won, but without enough votes to make a difference or deprive the leader of a majority, so RCV would not have come into play. But in District 37, it surely would have foiled what pending criminal charges assert was a scheme also involving former Republican state Sen. Frank Artiles. He’s accused of paying nearly $50,000 to Alex Rodriguez to put his name on the ballot. Both men have pleaded innocent, although Rodriguez has stipulated to civil charges and a $6,500 fine from the ethics commission.

The most famous example of what might have been with RCV is the 2000 presidential election, in which George W. Bush won Florida (and the presidency) with only 537 votes more than Al Gore. There were 288,067 votes for 10 others, including 97,488 for Ralph Nader, whom many Democrats still blame for tipping the election to Bush. RCV could have made a historic difference there. Among other things, it could have encouraged even more people to vote for Nader or one of the others as their first choice, knowing that there would be — in effect — an instant runoff.

Nobody alive remembers it, but Florida did have a form of RCV in the 1916 Democratic primary. With five candidates running, voters were allowed to mark a second choice along with their first. Sidney J. Catts, a stridently racist, anti-Catholic and anti-alcohol Baptist preacher won the nomination in the estimation of the canvassing board but lost it in a court-ordered recanvass. He ran and was elected as a Prohibition Party candidate in the general election. The second-choice system had confused many voters, took 16 days to count, had evidence of fraud, and was repealed after that one election. The Legislature eventually created runoff primaries but repealed them in 2005, when the Republicans in charge anticipated that it would work to their advantage.

Today, RCV is in force in Maine, about to be implemented in Alaska, and in localities including San Francisco. In Utah, 23 cities are experimenting with it in local elections this year. Seven other states use it on ballots sent to voters overseas.

RCV has so much going for it, and so little against, that reform-minded Floridians have a large stake in New York City’s primary setting a good example. We wish the Big Apple well in that, along with a better Board of Elections.

___

Tampa Bay Times. July 7, 2021.

Editorial: Florida’s Manatees are dying at a staggering rate. What can be done?

The “sea cows” are dying because of human activity.

Manatee deaths are soaring throughout Florida’s waterways, and the year is only half over. Loss of seagrass due to worsening pollution appears to be the primary culprit driving the state’s most famous mammal to the brink. Manatees are dying because of human activity, and human habits have to change in order to save them.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, more than 800 manatees have died so far in 2021. To understand how devastating that toll is, consider that 321 manatees deaths were recorded for all of 2020. The highest number of recorded deaths was 830 in 2013, meaning we’re on track for perhaps the most disastrous year ever for manatees, and the busy summer boating season has barely begun.

Boat collisions that injure and kill manatees are a perennial problem in Florida. It’s essential that boaters abide by speed laws and take extra care when boating in manatee zones. Of far greater concern than boat accidents, however, is the loss of seagrass beds where manatees forage. Seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon, which once spanned 80,000 acres, has been decimated by algal blooms caused by overconcentration of nutrients dumped into the water from encroaching development. Despite science-fiction-level green slime from the algae befouling east coast communities and driving tourists away, the reckless discharges continue.

It’s a simple formula, really: Saving manatees is a matter of saving — and restoring — seagrass. Without sufficient areas to forage and enough healthy grass to eat, manatees are starving to death. Further, scientists consider manatees a “sentinel species,” meaning their health serves as an indicator of the welfare of other plants and animals. Indian River Lagoon cleanup must take priority, buoyed by state and local policies that halt and prohibit the kind of runoff that has led to the lagoon’s current unhealthy state. Other ecosystems like Tampa Bay need protecting too, before they become the next site of slimy green blooms.

Decades of agricultural runoff tainting Florida’s water supply, annual red tides and environmental disasters like the Piney Point fertilizer plant runoff into Tampa Bay also make the manatee’s survival harder. Yet as the odds stacked up against the gentle sea cow, one of its most important protections was weakened. In 2017, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service downgraded the West Indian manatee’s protection status from “endangered” to “threatened.” It was the wrong move then — a record number of manatees had been killed by boaters the year before and the downgrade has made people less vigilant. Reversing that decision is urgent now.

The Biden administration restored funding for wildlife conservation in its budget and has abandoned some Trump-era policies that would put vulnerable species in peril and weakened the Endangered Species Act. Those are positive indications, but the manatee needs specific attention to restore its protections.

The gentle manatee, a source of fascination, affection and pride throughout Florida’s history, is desperate for help. Protecting this species should be a value shared by all Floridians, and it should translate to political action. And while reviving manatee populations is a worthwhile effort in itself, the benefits would be manyfold. Restoring habitats so manatees can once again thrive would result in cleaner waterways, smarter development, flourishing wildlife and picturesque (and slime-free) coastlines, making Florida a better place overall.

___

Miami Herald. July 6, 2021.

Editorial: Should collapsed condo residents have to pay property taxes? Absolutely not

The letters will go out this year as they do every August, notifying property owners in Miami-Dade County of their estimated taxes. The condo owners at the collapsed and now demolished Champlain Tower South will get those notices, too — no matter that their homes have been reduced to rubble, no matter that they no longer have a mailing address, no matter, even, that they are among the missing or dead.

That’s just not right. Imagine opening such a letter after surviving the collapse or losing your loved ones in that building. Imagine reading that letter knowing that town building officials, despite a series of red flags, had said those condos were safe to inhabit.

The letters are not tax bills. These Truth in Millage, or TRIM, notices simply outline proposed property taxes before they are levied so citizens have time to weigh in with their elected officials. That means our elected leaders have time to do the right thing: they should waive property taxes for these devastated homeowners and their estates.

“It’s an unfortunate situation in light of this horrible tragedy,” admitted Eileen Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Property Appraiser’s Office. But TRIM notices are going out to everyone in August, including those who lived at the buckled tower at 8777 Collins Ave. Period.

This is not a callous decision by Property Appraiser Pedro J. Garcia or Miami-Dade County. It’s state law. But exceptions should be made, and kindness shown, to the people who lost their homes in the Champlain collapse.

As a way to offer solace to those affected, we think state and local officials should figure out how to waive or reduce the property tax bills on the 135 units at the Champlain Tower South.

The Miami Herald Editorial Board feels this can be fixed — and it must be. It’s the right thing to do.

One possibility: Miami-Dade, the state or Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has shown great compassion during this tragedy, should consider an emergency order to exempt residents of Champlain Tower South from paying property taxes this year, allow the owners to appeal their tax notice with the Value Adjustment Board and charge them $0. Or take their property off the tax rolls — much as their property has been taken off the face of the Earth.

Yes, that means the city of Surfside, Miami-Dade schools and other taxing districts and entities would lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in total taxes from Champlain Towers. Each unit was generally valued at between $600,000 and $1.5 million.

Maybe the state could step up and pay the Champlain Tower South condo owners’ tax bills — to the city of Surfside.

We know this is uncharted territory . But that’s not surprising, as nothing of this scope has ever occurred in any of the state’s 67 counties.

RESEARCHING PROPERTY TAX LAW

We asked Florida’s Department of Revenue via email if it is possible to suspend property taxes for the Champlain Tower South property owners this year. Here’s their response:

“The Champlain Tower collapse is an unprecedented disaster, and we recognize that facts pertaining to the cause of the collapse have not yet been discovered. As details surrounding the collapse emerge, we continue to research implications of the property tax laws to assist the property appraiser and other local and state officials in addressing the needs of the Champlain Towers residents and their families. Under current law, TRIM notices are scheduled to be mailed in the coming weeks.”

We’re glad they are researching the implications of this disaster on property tax laws. And we understand that the Florida Constitution requires all property appraiser offices to assess property based on market value as of Jan. 1 of each year. The property value this year will be based on sales of comparable properties near the Champlain Tower that occurred during the previous year, or 2020.

Thanks to our current real estate boom, that means the assessment of the units at the now destroyed 41-year-old oceanfront condominiums will likely be the highest yet.

This is a one-year problem. In 2022, owners of the property, or their heirs, will likely only pay taxes on the land the condo stood on.

Authorities should also examine homestead exemption tax breaks for these residents. Is the exemption only good for the crumpled condo, though it is unlivable, or should residents be allowed to claim another residence, with another exemption?

In a tragedy of this magnitude, it’s hard to find ways to truly help. But when it comes to property taxes, we may actually be able to do something meaningful. We owe it to the victims and their families to use every bit of creativity we can find to figure it out.

___

Orlando Sentinel. July 7, 2021.

Editorial: Jeff Brandes: A GOP lawmaker who chose his state and his principles over his party

Before GOP politics took a detour into Crazytown, the state used to have more Republicans like Sen. Jeff Brandes, lawmakers who were plenty conservative but weren’t slavishly loyal to the party.

Brandes broke ranks with the party on several notable occasions during the past lawmaking session, usually to uphold constitutional principles his party used to embrace.

Now the Pinellas County Republican is paying the price for principle. He was stripped of his chairmanship of the high-profile Judiciary Committee in the state Senate. Instead, Brandes will oversee the Committee on Governmental Oversight and Accountability.

His replacement as head of Judiciary is Danny Burgess, as loyal a party soldier as you could ever ask for. Burgess, a Zephyrhills Republican, is frequently among the legislative extras who show up and smile approvingly at various photo ops with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In fact, two of the governor’s four pet bills were sponsored by Burgess: The Senate version of the anti-protest bill that ultimately passed as HB 1, and the vaccine passport ban (SB 2006).

Brandes voted against the protest bill and didn’t cast a vote on the passport ban. He also broke ranks and voted against the social media crackdown (SB 7072), and the elections bill designed to solve nonexistent problems and make voting harder (SB 90).

Brandes also voted against SB 1890, a nakedly unconstitutional attempt to place campaign finance restrictions on citizen-led attempts to gather petitions and get constitutional amendments on the ballot.

And believe us, Brandes is no fan of changing the Florida Constitution. He introduced a bill this year — which we opposed — that, had it passed, would have forced another statewide vote to carve out exceptions to the minimum-wage mandate that voters approved last year.

But unlike many of his colleagues, Brandes appeared to recognize that putting unique campaign finance restrictions on petition drives is an unconstitutional means that doesn’t justify the political end.

What might have gotten Brandes in the doghouse as much as anything was his vote against DeSantis’ gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe, the only “no” vote in the Senate. Brandes thought the state had negotiated a bad deal by giving the Seminoles a monopoly on sports betting.

We have plenty of disagreements with Brandes based on his voting record, not least of which was his vote to dedicate all of the new revenue from an online sales tax to an unemployment tax break for businesses. The fact that he got an A grade from the Florida Chamber of Commerce on its legislative report card is a strike against him. (Brandes scored a 97% from the chamber, missing a perfect score because of his vote against the campaign finance law means to stifle citizen-led amendments.)

Brandes, however, represents qualities that Americans used to value and admire in politicians through the years — the backbone to stand up to your party’s leaders from time to time.

As a conservative, for example, Brandes recognized a glaring flaw in the bill cracking down on social media companies: That it violated the First Amendment protection against government-imposed restrictions on speech. A federal judge blocked the new law from taking effect last week, not really even trying to disguise his disdain.

We find it hard to believe that each of Brandes’ 23 fellow Republicans — all strict constitutionalists, we’re sure — voted yes with a clear conscience. In that instance, they likely voted yes not because of core beliefs but because DeSantis said it was his No. 1 legislative priority this year.

Failing to stand by core principles isn’t just a Republican characteristic. We’ve lost count of the number of times Democrats, who claim to stand for open government, have gone along with creating new exemptions to Florida’s open records laws. And plenty of Democrats, after bemoaning the plight of the unemployed, went along with the GOP plan — SB 50 — to hand over every nickel to a business tax break.

We’re sorry that Brandes will be term-limited out of office next year in District 24 (reason No. 158 why we think term limits are an awful idea). In a purple district where the GOP has an edge, we suspect that if another Republican is elected they will not possess Brandes’ independence.

Too bad. We need more of that, and less party over state.

