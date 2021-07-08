Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Fayetteville Observer. July 2, 2021.

Editorial: Critical race theory and the real meaning of the UNC tenure battle

People may be tempted to frame Nikole Hannah-Jones’ victory in her fight for tenure at UNC-Chapel Hill as a win for critical race theory over the forces arrayed against it.

After all, the journalist is the chief architect of the 1619 Project, a controversial reframing of the United States’ origins that examines the role played by systemic racism. The project won the Pulitzer Prize for The New York Times and is ground zero for the debate over CRT, which has drawn a fierce national backlash led by Republican state legislators that has spilled over into local school board meetings.

But CRT is only one part of this story. Last Wednesday’s resolution of the tenure fight at UNC represents a broader victory that includes a more accurate telling of American history, plus a win for free speech. We all benefit.

In late April, UNC announced Hannah-Jones had accepted the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the university’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media, where she had obtained her master’s degree.

She seemed a natural fit. Her impressive career includes a stint as education reporter for the News & Observer, and in addition to the Pulitzer, she earned a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship, nicknamed the “Genius Grants.” Just as importantly, the two previous Knight chairs, both white, had been offered tenure.

As reported by N.C. Policy Watch, backlash to her appointment poured in from several conservative organizations — some with ties to the UNC System Board of Governors, which manages UNC-Chapel Hill and the state’s 15 other university campuses. “UNC gone full woke,” trumpeted a headline from the Carolina Partnership for Reform.

News site The Assembly uncovered that Walter Hussman Jr., a newspaper publisher, major donor and namesake of the journalism school, had raised questions about Hannah-Jones’ appointment over emails to various UNC officials, including Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.

The UNC Board of Trustees did not vote on Hannah-Jones’ request for tenure, effectively blocking it. Guskiewicz, as well as the dean of the journalism school and UNC’s provost, had supported tenure.

UNC decided instead to offer Jones an employment status where she could seek tenure after five years. She declined. She also indicated she was willing to file suit over what she correctly viewed as discriminatory treatment in hiring.

A national debate ensued and UNC students and faculty protested.

Lamar Richards, the student body president, distinguished himself as a true leader. A member of the Board of Trustees, he applied pressure on his board colleagues, even going to the point of warning Black students in an open letter to avoid enrolling at UNC. He also called Wednesday’s special meeting where the board voted 9 to 4 to extend a tenure offer to Hannah-Jones.

John Robinson, a professional in residence at UNC’s journalism school, summed up on Twitter what had been lost amid the media storm: “Can we agree that the UNC Board of Trustees turned what should have been a celebration — hiring a Pulitzer & genius grant recipient! — into an unnecessary avalanche of bad publicity?”

We believe UNC’s mishandling of the appointment was due in part to an elemental human emotion: Fear. Fear is an underpinning of the very systemic racism that the 1619 Project details.

Whitewashed history

The ideas behind the project are certainly challenging. It raises points that can be debated, such as the idea that the country should mark as its founding not the year 1776 but the year 1619 — when enslaved Africans first landed at Port Comfort, in colonial Virginia.

But the backlash against having any discussion at all exposes that many of us grew up with a sanitized or whitewashed version of our collective history. Some would like to keep it that way, afraid of what might happen if we expand our view.

This holds especially true in the South. The Confederacy, by their leaders’ own recorded words, fought to preserve American chattel slavery, a brutal institution characterized by forced labor; generational bondage based on skin color; family separations; rape; torture; theft; and murder.

Yet for decades the Southern states’ decision to rend the country in two over slavery has been recast by apologists as a gallant defense of homeland. It is no coincidence that terrorists in the Ku Klux Klan, originally established from the remnants of the defeated Rebels, call themselves “knights."

The idea that winners get to define history was turned on its head down South, where the losers defined Civil War and Reconstruction history.

This has hurt us. Keeping truth from the people always does.

Generations of North Carolina school students graduated without ever being taught about the 1898 Wilmington massacre and coup that overthrew a legitimate government voted in by Black Americans and white (Republican) progressives. It was a seminal event in the end of Reconstruction and thus an important part of U.S. history.

These days, watching the fairy tale of the noble South crumble has been painful for some. Confederate monuments have come down in our state and across the country. A process to rename military bases named for Confederate generals, including Fort Bragg, is under way. This past week the U.S. House voted to remove public display of Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol.

These statues were just another version of the fairy tale. Most were constructed well after the Civil War in defiance of gains for Black Americans during Reconstruction and the period afterward. Then, Jim Crow segregation fell like an iron gate between African Americans and full citizenship.

In the end, this moment we are in is not only about the 1619 Project or Hannah-Jones. We keep coming back to the same bad place over race because we have avoided honest conversations. Institutional racism continues to have impacts from everything to the police murder of George Floyd to the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

After Apartheid, South Africa chose the perfect name for a commission to examine its racist past: Truth and Reconciliation.

History’s lesson is clear: We can never get to the second part until we deal with the first.

Winston-Salem Journal. July 5, 2021.

Editorial: Make the dam safer

The states of North Carolina and Virginia claim joint custody of the Dan River, which dances along their border like a gerrymandered district.

From Patrick County, Va., it flows into Stokes County, N.C. From there it snakes into Rockingham County, back into Virginia and then back into North Carolina near the county lines between Caswell and Rockingham.

Before ending at the Kerr Reservoir on the Roanoke River, the Dan flows for 214 miles in all, with serene, leafy banks and (mostly) calm waters along the way.

Small wonder it’s an attraction for kayakers, hikers, tubers and rafters.

But there are hidden dangers in all that natural beauty.

Three weeks ago, during a family outing that went horribly wrong, the river claimed four lives in a tubing accident.

Those people drowned after they toppled over an 8-foot-high “low-head dam,” a structure whose modest size can be deceiving.

New precautions were in place near that dam in time for the holiday weekend, and should make that stretch of the river safer. Whether it’s as safe as it could or should be, well, that’s another question.

A person who tumbles over a low-head dam is sucked under the water by swirling currents, over and over. Once that deadly cycle begins, it’s nearly impossible for the victim to break it and just as difficult to rescue someone who becomes trapped.

This is why these types of dams are called “drowning machines.”

And this is why some members of a family that was riding tubes on the river on June 16 were among the latest victims.

Survivors of that accident say they neither knew they were approaching the dam, near the Duke Energy Steam Station, nor were they aware of the danger it posed.

So one obvious solution is more prominent warning signs.

Duke Energy, which owns the dam, placed new warning signs along the river on June 22.

Signs already were there at the time of the accident, but the new ones feature bolder type and a brighter background. One that has been placed 700 feet upstream from the dam says: “WARNING! SUBMERGED DAM AHEAD!”

Another screams: “DANGER! SUBMERGED DAM! HAZARDOUS UNDERTOW.”

Good. There’s no need here for understatement.

Also, as RockinghamNow’s Susie Spear reported Wednesday, new signs will be posted upstream from the dam in Spanish, a logical and overdue enhancement, given the growth in the Spanish-speaking population in this area. The environmental group Good Stewards of Rockingham has spearheaded that laudable effort.

But is this all that’s being done?

Though 1,400 people have drowned in the pools of low-head dams in the United States, and an estimated 50 more die each year, a Duke Energy spokesman told RockinghamNow that Duke has no plans to remove the dam, as has been done in some cases across the country.

Nor does Duke plan safety modifications to the existing structure, though such changes have been made in other states.

For instance, experts say that adding a “boating chute” would allow tubers and paddlers to bypass the dam.

Duke says such changes would be complicated and time-consuming.

“If feasible, any structural modification of the dam would take several years to study, design permit and construct,” a Duke Energy spokesman, Bill Norton said.

Then take them.

A structure called a “drowning machine” on a river that is a popular regional recreational destination is another tragedy waiting to happen.

To be sure, tubers and rafters bear responsibility as well. For starters, they need to plan better, be more alert and more aware of their surroundings and wear life jackets.

The new warnings are a good beginning. But this dam still poses a clear and present danger to the public.

If the river isn’t going anywhere, and neither is the dam, then make the dam safer.

Duke officials shouldn’t need a big sign in bold letters to realize that.

Charlotte Observer. July 6, 2021.

Editorial: Who’s defunding now? NC Republicans show how they really feel about law and order

North Carolina Republicans, like their brethren across the country, love to frame themselves as protectors of law and order. They especially love to mischaracterize progressive attempts at policing reform as calamitous cuts to police departments.

But in our state, there’s one party that’s been dangerously shorting the criminal justice system over the past decade. Incredibly, that party appears ready to continue doing so despite North Carolina’s $6.5 billion surplus.

According to a Charlotte Observer report, the Republican-led Senate has passed a $26 billion spending plan that would cut one prosecutor from the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office, reducing the roster of assistant district attorneys to 84. (The House will likely pass its budget later this month.) Republicans also want to transfer a District Court judge from Durham to Bladen County and move two assistant public defender positions from Wake County to Robeson County.

Republican leaders didn’t initially respond to the Observer’s requests for comment on Mecklenburg’s loss, but Berger spokesman Pat Ryan told Axios last week that the Senate’s calculations showed the combined court district in Anson, Richmond and Scotland counties was one assistant district attorney short. Mecklenburg, as the largest, had the highest staffing level.

“Based on those two data points, it was a fairly simple decision,” said Ryan, who sent the same statement to the Editorial Board later last week.

It’s unfortunate to suggest that eliminating a vital criminal justice position is “simple.” It’s also insulting — not only to Mecklenburg County, but to every county with insufficient resources to properly administer justice. Funding of courts and prosecutors shouldn’t be a zero-sum calculation, especially in a state with billions in surplus.

While lawmakers in both parties have struggled at times to properly fund courts, Republicans in the past decade have been unstirred by urgent pleas about the growing courts crisis in North Carolina. Our state spent less per capita on its courts than any other state-funded system, according to data collected by the Bureau of Justice Statistics in 2012, and our criminal justice system continues to be poorly funded.

That shortfall can be felt across the state, but it’s especially acute in North Carolina’s largest counties, Wake and Mecklenburg, which have fewer prosecutors than almost any other urban county their size nationally, a 2019 Charlotte Observer survey found. Mecklenburg, for example, should have more than 120 prosecutors — not 85 — according to David Labahn, president of the Washington, D.C.-based Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.

The result: Our courts are experiencing severe backlogs. Our prosecutors and public defenders are stretched too thin. Deals are made that shouldn’t be made in an effort to lighten caseloads. A 2019 Observer investigation detailed how more court funding would help cut down on gun charge dismissals and put more prosecutors in high-crime neighborhoods. A 2021 Observer and News & Observer report revealed how an overtaxed district court system resulted in extreme speeders getting plea deals or having their cases dismissed.

All of which has been exacerbated by the pandemic. “Particularly at this moment in time, when courts have been relatively inactive, we have a large number of cases that have accumulated,” Democratic Rep. Joe John, a former judge and prosecutor from Wake County, told the Editorial Board this week. “The courts are going to need all their current resources and additional resources.”

But, he says: “There has been no additional help, at least not in the Senate budget.”

The solution really is simple, just not in the way the Senate leader and Republicans might think. Instead of hiding behind budget formulas or suggesting larger counties should pony up more, Senate and House leaders should explain why a state with a significant surplus lags in funding courts properly. They also should explain to victims of crime how taking prosecutors and judges from urban counties is not defunding the criminal justice system and delaying or denying justice.

Or maybe just answer this: Why doesn’t the party of law and order want to pay for it?

