Worker says Wichita manufacturing company discriminated against her when it fired her

A former Airxcel worker alleged in federal court that she was wrongly and unlawfully fired because of her age and disability.

A worker says she was wrongfully fired from a Wichita manufacturing company because she of her age and disability, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court Monday.

The lawsuit alleges Janiece Strunk was permanently laid off from Airxcel and that the employer won’t bring her back to work because it doesn’t want to make accommodations for her based on her disability.

Strunk was let go in June 2020. At the time, the lawsuit alleges that Airxcel told her it was due to the COVID-19 downturn, but Strunk alleges business has since returned to the local manufacturing company and Airxcel continues to hire younger workers without disabilities.

Most employees are protected from employment discrimination based on characteristics such as age and disability. According to Strunk and her attorney, Airxcel violated both federal and state age discrimination laws as well as the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

She exhausted any administrative solution through the Kansas Human Rights Commission, according to the lawsuit. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a federal agency that enforces laws against workplace discrimination, also investigated Strunk’s case and granted her the right to sue in March.

Strunk, 58, worked at Airxcel for 36 years, according to court documents. She was disabled after injuring her back on the job and was previously given work restrictions. Her workers’ compensation claim was settled in 2003.

Early on, Airxcel made accommodations for Strunk to continue to work, according to court documents. The employer moved her off the assembly line and into a sit-down job as an inspector. However, her injury worsened.

More than 15 years later, in 2017, Airxcel gave Strunk additional responsibilities that included walking and more physical work despite her “increasingly injured back,” according to the lawsuit. She received steroid shots in her lower back, knees and neck.

In April 2020, before Strunk was fired, she brought Airxcel an update from her doctor and asked for a job that would accommodate her back injury. The company allegedly told her they were looking for something but that it didn’t have “sit down jobs” available. The lawsuit alleges otherwise.

Before Strunk was laid off in June 2020, she was scheduled for back surgery, “but Airxcel was not going to give her accommodations to work around her restrictions, and (Airxcel) closed its doors due to COVID-19 the same month,” according to court documents.

The manufacturing business closed briefly early in the pandemic because its customers shut down, The Eagle previously reported. However, an Airxcel executive previously said the company had brought all those workers back.

Airxcel designs and manufactures equipment like air conditioners, furnaces, water heaters, cooking appliances, composite panels for recreational vehicles and more. After its brief closure, business began to boom despite the pandemic because of its focus on RVs and consumer interest in outdoor vacations because of COVID-19, according to Eagle reporting.

Earlier this month, Airxcel announced an expansion and the immediate opening of 100 new positions across the company.

While hiring ramped up, Strunk was passed over for jobs that would accommodate her, according to court documents. The lawsuit alleges younger workers and those without disabilities filled the positions that Strunk was qualified to work.

Strunk asserts that she could have worked for Airxcel as a customer service representative or any position that allowed her to sit five hours per day.

While other furloughed workers were called back, Strunk was laid off permanently and wrongly, she alleges.

The lawsuit requests that Airxcel pay Strunk back and future pay as well as other damages that would be determined during a trial.

