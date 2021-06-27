Georgia city seeks donations for public squares

A Georgia city is turning to shoppers and diners for help sprucing up its public squares.

Customers at some businesses in Brunswick now have the option of donating money to restore the sites, the Brunswick News reported.

“Every dollar that comes in goes into a project,” said City Commissioner Julie Martin, who is spearheading the program. “We have no paid staff, and we have an end goal to see every park reclaimed and revitalized for public use the way the city’s founders intended.”

Martin said she didn't have an estimate for the cost to improve the city squares. Ongoing renovations at the northwest quadrant of Queen Square cost $85,000. Some of the bigger city squares are four acres.