Alabama doctor’s license revoked amid voyeurism accusations

Alabama health regulators have permanently revoked the medical license of a Birmingham-area doctor arrested last year for voyeurism.

The Alabama Medical Licensure Commission announced the disciplinary move Thursday against Paul D. Roller, who was arrested in July 2020 on two counts of aggravated criminal surveillance for “allegedly observing or attempting to observe one or more women in their homes without their consent.”

The arrest came after a May 3, 2020, incident where officers responded to a home in the Edgewood community on a report of a “peeping Tom.” After an investigation, the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners charged Roller with “engaging in unprofessional conduct” and “being unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to his patients.” Those charges were filed with the Medical Licensure Commission along with a petition for the immediate suspension of Roller’s medical license, which was granted.

Roller has denied the allegations but has consented to the revocation of his medical license and agreed never to seek reinstatement of his license to practice medicine in Alabama, state officials said.

Roller specialized in geriatric medicine.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners is the state agency responsible for regulating the practice of medicine in Alabama. The Medical Licensure Commission issues licenses and rules on formal charges brought against physicians.