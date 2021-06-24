Editorial Roundup: Idaho

Recent editorials from Idaho newspapers:

Two visions of freedom

June 20

Post Register

There is a disturbing notion being promulgated in some corners of the far right, which is today ascendant in Idaho.

The idea is that freedom of speech means freedom from criticism. The idea is that freedom of thought requires being forced to think the correct thoughts.

From the public and the media, they want obedience. From the academy, they want indoctrination.

But hasn’t Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin recently convened a taskforce meant to root out indoctrination in Idaho schools?

To prove to yourself that the committee’s purpose is to produce, rather than eliminate, indoctrination, ask yourself simple questions: Who is working to ban ideas from the classroom? Who is searching for thought criminals?

The Idaho Freedom Foundation, which has spurred the effort to ban Critical Race Theory (there is still no evidence it has been taught in an Idaho K12 classroom, ever) and provided staff to serve on the McCarthyite indoctrination taskforce, this week named Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, its “statist of the week.” The reasoning behind this decision was instructive.

Winder is the worst statist in Idaho, said the Freedom Foundation, because he killed the stricter version of the bill to ban Critical Race Theory, only allowing a less restrictive one to pass after the House held the education budget hostage. Interesting notion, that failure to use sufficient government force to ban a subject from being taught would qualify one as a statist.

Who is definitely not a statist? Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, who received perfect marks from the Freedom Foundation. How does she exemplify freedom?

Giddings, most famous for publicly identifying and ridiculing a 19-year-old intern who reported that she had been forcibly raped by former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, recently submitted a public records request for $150,000 worth of lesson plans, daily assignments and other educational materials in the Boise School District. Giddings, whose personal and professional ethics are so questionable they are currently subject to a formal investigation, will act as a government official exercising close scrutiny over individual teachers, looking for one to hang from a flag pole.

That is the far right’s vision of freedom, the one they enacted the minute they had the power to do so.

If you want a different vision of what freedom means, look no further than the IFF’s enemies.

Institutions with a serious commitment to intellectual freedom leave space for diverse, often conflicting, points of view.

Boise State University, for example, employs Dr. Scott Yenor, a member of the McCarthyite task force, as a political science professor. Yenor was the lead author of a report published by the Idaho Freedom Foundation which claimed to provide evidence — though that evidence was scant amounting mostly to statements supporting diversity and inclusion in various parts of the school — that the university was being overrun by social justice ideology.

And the report contained a number of recommendations for the Legislature. Eliminate courses that addressed social justice — which is to say, institute political control over the academy. Defund universities with such courses, universities such as Yenor’s own.

Yet, because Boise State adheres to important values of academic freedom — because it is more committed to freedom than the Legislature, the Idaho Freedom Foundation or Yenor — he still has a job. Boise State has created a faculty diverse enough to tolerate even members who lobby to limit what other members of the faculty can teach.

This is how it should be. Yenor’s students deserve the opportunity to think critically about his ideas. Academic freedom, like many other kinds of freedom, means tolerating a lot of stuff you don’t like.

It is well worth noting, however, that Yenor’s continued employment is proof of the falsity of his claims. Can you think of another institution that would continue to employ a person who set out intentionally to reduce its revenue? Each one of Yenor’s paychecks is a concrete demonstration of Boise State’s commitment to academic freedom.

The next round of elections will be a choice between these two conceptions of freedom. One tolerates a wide range of views. The other wishes to stamp out all but one.

Why does this shadowy lawmaker fear exposure?

June 16

The Lewiston Tribune

Cowering in the shadows of anonymity is an Idaho lawmaker of some stature who recklessly fueled the critical race theory debate that has diminished academic freedom and deprived the state’s already lean institutions of higher learning of $2.5 million.

Three months ago, that individual filed a complaint at Boise State University with this bombshell allegation:

“ ... He had viewed a video from a friend’s phone in which a caucasian student was singled out in a class at BSU by an instructor and was mistreated and demeaned. ... Specifically, it was alleged that the student was forced to apologize in front of the class for being ‘white’ or for the student’s ‘white privilege’ and was then subjected to taunts, name-calling and other verbal attacks from other students. It was alleged that the word ‘stupid’ was used during the incident and that the student left the class in tears.”

In the weeks that followed, the Legislature passed an anti-critical race theory bill that could have teachers at all levels looking over their shoulders. BSU lost $1.5 million from its budget while the University of Idaho and Idaho State University each were cut by $500,000.

At BSU, the allegation caused President Marlene Tromp to temporarily suspend diversity classes for a week while her administration was compelled to hire a team of lawyers from the Boise law firm Hawley Troxell to ferret out the facts.

Since then, some clues about the common denominator have emerged:

- Hawley Troxell referred to the complainant as a “he.”

- Last month, Tromp told the Idaho Statesman that the individual was “a person who is very broadly respected, and whose words we took seriously.”

- In a March 15 email the Statesman obtained last week, BSU interim provost Tony Roark referred to the “investigation of serious allegations of classroom misconduct conveyed to Dr. Tromp by a legislator.”

Here’s what Hawley Troxell learned about that legislator.

He was hard to find. It required “several failed attempts” to interview him.

After maintaining knowledge of “multiple inappropriate interactions” he “declined to identify any student and declined to describe in any detail what he has seen or heard from students other than that it was ‘really inappropriate.’ ”

Not only did he lack evidence — “he did not have possession of the video he had seen” — but the lawmaker offered no leads. He “declined to provide any information on how it could be obtained.”

After interviewing 30 students, instructors, Tromp and others, the closest Hawley Troxell came to finding anything similar to the legislator’s claim was a class held via Zoom in which a student called her instructor’s logic “stupid.” When she got feedback from her fellow students, the instructor came to her defense.

Later, that student told Hawley Troxell “she did not feel like the instructor was disrespectful to her in any way and that the instructor checked in with (her) after class to make sure she was OK.”

The damage, however, was done. Hawley Troxell issued its report on May 19 — a week after the Legislature went home.

Under normal circumstances, someone who makes a complaint deserves protection from reprisals. Federal and state laws require student confidentiality be respected. And in declining to name its source, BSU is standing by a policy that extends an “expectation of confidentiality” to all parties to an investigation.

However, BSU’s confidentiality policy offers Tromp the opportunity to exercise her discretion to release information on a “need to know” basis.

You don’t “need to know” the identity of a parent or a layperson making a statement in good faith. You do need to know when a legislator engages in public business at public expense.

Voters deserve an explanation from a lawmaker whose unsubstantiated allegation proved to be so devastating.

If you don’t know who this legislator is, then you don’t know who he is not.

By a process of elimination, women, Democrats and legislative clowns whose words are not taken seriously at BSU or anywhere else are out.

That still leaves four or five dozen possibilities.

Who gets tainted with that broad brush?

Leadership?

Members of the joint budget committee?

The House and Senate education panels?

How about the state affairs committees in the House and Senate?

Do you narrow the search to lawmakers who openly claimed knowledge of white shaming during floor debates — Reps. Brent Crane and Bruce Skaug, both R-Nampa, for instance?

It’s hard not to empathize with Tromp who, after enduring two years of undeserved attacks from the taxpayer-subsidized Idaho Freedom Foundation and its legislative acolytes, would appreciate a respite. If she won’t release his name, why doesn’t this legislator step forward and explain himself?

Whoever you are, this more likely than not will come out.

Someone will talk. The question is when — and who?

Stop rolling over and follow Sandpoint’s lead on short-term rentals

June 23

Idaho Mountain Express

Rentals, rentals everywhere and not a place to live. This takeoff on the words of 19th-century poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge perfectly describes the Sun Valley area today.

The stampede of landlords to a short-term rental market that the area’s cities don’t regulate is part of the problem.

In 2017, the cities misread and misinterpreted a new state law that forbade them from prohibiting short-term rentals. However, it did not prohibit cities or counties from regulating them in the same way they regulate hotels and other businesses.

Idaho Code 67-6539 says, “A county or city may implement such reasonable regulations as it deems necessary to safeguard the public health, safety and general welfare in order to protect the integrity of residential neighborhoods in which short-term rentals or vacation rentals operate.”

Local governments here rolled over at the mere whisper that they could do nothing. In contrast, elected officials in Sandpoint, a resort town on Lake Pend Oreille, actually read the law.

They were apparently anxious to protect neighborhoods from becoming virtual hotels and to protect public safety.

They required landlords of short-term units to make them safe for visitors and to pay all taxes. Required permits ensure that landlords can’t cheat the system by claiming a homeowner’s property tax exemption allowed by state law.

In residential zones, Sandpoint allows just one short-term rental per parcel. Owners can rent a main residence or an accessory dwelling, not both.

The city limits the number of rentals of non-owner-occupied units within residential districts to 35. Also, owners are required to notify neighbors within 200 feet that they intend to rent short-term.

Rentals must have a local representative who permanently resides within 20 miles of the city limits.

Units must meet emergency exit standards and have smoke alarms, carbon dioxide detectors and fire extinguishers. (Requirements are available online at sanpointidaho.gov.)

Blaine County and its cities should wake up, follow Sandpoint’s lead and stop pretending they can do nothing.

