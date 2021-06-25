Rite Aid: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The drugstore chain posted revenue of $6.16 billion in the period.

Rite Aid expects full-year results to range from a loss of 79 cents per share to a loss of 24 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $25.1 billion to $25.5 billion.

Rite Aid shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 56% in the last 12 months.