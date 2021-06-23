Business

KB Home: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

KB Home (KBH) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $143.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.50.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

KB Home shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $43.38, an increase of 27% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Business

Cleaning crew leads police to man’s body in Gary garage

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service