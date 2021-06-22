Business

Water problems continue for about 2,000 Jackson residents

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

About 2,000 water customers in Jackson are still advised to boil their water amid ongoing repairs to the city’s water systems.

A boil water notice is still in effect for about 2,000 customers who use well water, WAPT-TV reported.

A new pump arrived Friday for one well that will replace a temporary pump, officials said. The city had to wait for additional parts to install the new pump.

Jackson Public Works Director Charles Williams said he anticipates that work will continue for several more days.

