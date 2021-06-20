Generator maker to hire 300 more at new South Carolina plant

A maker of emergency generators is already expanding how many people it will employ at its new South Carolina plant, even before production begins.

Wisconsin-based Generac Power Systems announced Thursday that it would hire another 300 workers, boosting employment at its new Edgefield County facility to a total of 750.

Production at the factory and distribution center is supposed to begin this summer, Generac has said.

Publicly-traded Generac said it chose to buy and upgrade the Trenton location because it's close to southern markets and overall demand is growing.

State officials approved job development credits for the project and Edgefield County was awarded a $750,000 grant to assist with costs.

Generac Power Systems President and CEO Aaron Jagfeld said power grid unreliability and home-based workers and students are helping to drive demand.