A year’s worth of gas in one month: February freeze may cost you $733 over five years

One of the two natural gas companies serving the Wichita area is putting a price tag on the average customer’s cost of the February deep freeze: an average of $733, spread over the next five years.

The average customer of Black Hills Energy will pay an estimated $12.23 extra each month to pay for the company’s cost of buying gas last February, if the plan receives approval from state regulators.

State and federal authorities have announced investigations into whether the skyrocketing prices in February constituted illegal price gouging during an emergency.

The $733 total is more than 12 times the regular average bill of $55 a month, meaning consumers would ultimately pay more just for gas in February 2021 than they usually pay for an entire year.

In Kansas, the cost of the actual gas used by homes and businesses is a direct-pass through to consumers, so it’s the wholesale suppliers, not Black Hills, who would get the windfall.

The numbers come from a plan that Black Hills Energy has filed with the Kansas Corporation Commission, which has ordered that gas companies serving the state come up with plans to soften the financial blow.

“We recognize how these additional costs can impact a family budget,” said a statement by Jerry Watkins, general manager of Kansas operations for Black Hills. “We remain committed to supporting reasonable energy costs. Spreading the cost over the course of five years will result in a lessened impact to customers’ bills.”

The much larger Kansas Gas Service, the state’s dominant gas company, has yet to disclose its costs and mitigation plan.

Plans for spreading costs of February gas are moving forward even as some are challenging whether Kansans should have to pay it at all.

The tiny city of Mulberry in southeast Kansas is challenging its February bill on behalf of its residents in a court challenge that could become a test case for consumers statewide.

Black Hills had to pay $93,621,859 for February gas this year, its filing said. The average buy over the previous three Februaries was $4.6 million.

Black Hills is estimating that in total, the freeze cost the company an extra $88 million to buy gas for its customers. Kansas Gas Service, the dominant gas company in Kansas, has yet to make its numbers public.

Most of the extra cost came during a one-week period when the polar vortex sent temperatures plummeting to the sub-zeroes and sent gas prices on the open market soaring to record levels.

Before the cold snap, gas was selling on the spot market around $3 per million British thermal units. Spot-market prices at the height of the vortex peaked at $622 for the same amount of gas, more than 200 times the price just a couple of weeks before.