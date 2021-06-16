Austrian rubber products company opening site in Newnan

An Austrian rubber products company is expanding its presence in Georgia with a new headquarters and manufacturing site that is expected to create 70 jobs, the governor's office announced.

Semperit Industrial Products is locating its headquarters for North and South America in Newnan about 40 miles (64km) southwest of Atlanta. It will also use the site for manufacturing.

The company makes specialized rubber products, including conveyer belts and escalator handrails. It currently has a distribution center and warehouse in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

The governor's office says the company is investing $9 million in the new facility, which is expected to open in November. Semperit will be hiring for careers in production, distribution, sales, professional, and customer service.