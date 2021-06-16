Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mostly higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July rose 16.75 cents at $6.67 a bushel; July corn advanced 34.50 cents at $6.82 a bushel; July oats was up 12.75 cents at $3.7275 a bushel; while July soybeans fell 8.25 cents at $14.6350 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose 2.05 cents at $1.2230 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was .37 cent at $1.5752 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell 2.15 cents at 1.1550 a pound.