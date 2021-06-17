Wichita’s Wave finally receives federal aid, but many independent venues aren’t so lucky

Wave, music and event venue at 650 E 2nd St. (October 16, 2019)

Jessie Hartke had no idea if Wave could weather the COVID-19 storm or if the downtown Wichita venue would be forced to stop the music for good.

Hartke, who co-owns Wave and the Cotillion Ballroom with her husband, Adam, said the darkest moments of that uncertainty were terrifying.

“It was getting really scary. I did not sleep a lot. I did not know how I was going to be able to keep my business, my house. How was I going to feed my kid?” Hartke said.

When Wave reopened earlier this month after a roughly 15-month show drought, the venue still hadn’t received any money from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, the $16 billion Small Business Administration program aimed at propping up small, independent venues that were torpedoed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant program was signed into law last December, but Wave didn’t get their assistance approved until Tuesday morning.

“I’m really grateful I got my funds today. I am really worried about a lot of my friends across the country,” said Hartke, who declined to say how much money Wave received.

She said the SBA has still not responded to the Cotillion’s request for assistance.

June 10 was the end of the two-week, priority-1 period, during which the SBA was supposed to process funding applications for venues that suffered at least a 90% revenue loss during the pandemic. The SBA had processed less than 100 applications as of June 9, according to its own statistics.

Since then, the pace has picked up — slightly. As of Tuesday morning, 411 venues had received grant money.

But Hartke said the distribution of funds has not come in time to save numerous independent venues across the country that have been forced to close permanently.

The application portal opened on April 8, more than three months after the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program was signed into law. It promptly crashed within two hours and didn’t go back online for another two weeks.

“More venues went out of business the two weeks after [the application portal crashed] than any time throughout the pandemic,” Hartke said.

“There were so many of these, especially these small venues that didn’t have a lot of capital to begin with. They had been able to stall their creditor and their debtors by saying, you know, ‘We’ve got this bill coming. We’ve got this bill coming.’ And then, when the portal collapsed, those creditors just lost all faith that the program was going to work and they called in those debts.”

‘Save an industry’

Last March, independent venues from around the country banded together to lobby for a bill to provide industry-specific federal assistance.

Wave was one of the first 20 venues to join the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). Adam Hartke helped craft the legislation that became the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, even testifying before Congress last December.

“We have been a part of this since the beginning,” Hartke said.

Kansas was the first state to get both of their U.S. senators and all congressional representatives to sign a letter saying venues needed industry-specific assistance to stay open.

Last week, NIVA made a concerted push to break through the slow-moving bureaucracy and get aid money flowing to the performance venues that have taken such a massive hit.

“We made sure to really let them know how urgent this need was, and there was a lot of movement within the White House and on Capitol Hill to get the program moving,” Hartke said.

She said she couldn’t be more thankful for the elected representatives who heard their pleas and started prodding the SBA to get payment applications processed.

“It was this group of amazing humans who came together to save an industry,” Hartke said.

But for many independent venues across the country, federal funds are coming through far too late to save the music.