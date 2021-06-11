Kentucky AG files suit challenging new parole board rule

Kentucky's attorney general challenged a new state parole board rule Friday, claiming the policy gives “the worst of the worst” a second chance at having life-in-prison sentences cut short.

The rule applies to dozens of inmates, including convicted murderers. Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a lawsuit in Laurel County Circuit Court asking a judge to invalidate the policy.

“This new directive is a startling reversal by the board that not only disregards the rights of crime victims, but it fails to follow the law," Cameron said.

The rule sparked an outcry from prosecutors statewide. Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele joined Cameron in filing the suit.

It takes aim at the rule limiting the parole board's ability to order a prisoner to serve out a life sentence at an initial parole eligibility hearing. The directive grants a new parole hearing to more than 40 prisoners previously ordered by the board to serve out life sentences for such crimes as murder, rape and kidnapping.

The suit said those inmates — which it calls ‘the worst of the worst’' — were “rightfully sentenced" to life in prison. New hearings would force victims' families ”to relive these terrible crimes," Cameron said.

State parole board officials said they can't comment on pending litigation.