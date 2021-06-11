Federal funding will help western Ky. town’s water system

A western Kentucky city is receiving a $610,000 in federal funding to improve its water infrastructure.

The city of Earlington in Hopkins County will use the money for water system improvements. The project will also get $390,000 in local matching funds, according to a media release from the governor's office.

“These improvements will ensure the city of Earlington has the capacity to provide water and sanitation to any company looking to expand or relocate to our region,” Earlington Mayor Philip Hunt said. The improvements are expected to create 20 jobs.

The funding comes from the Economic Development Administration's Assistance to Coal Communities initiative, which sends federal dollars to areas impacted by declining coal production.