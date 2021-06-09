Business

Grains lower, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July lost 13.50 cents at $6.7650 a bushel; July corn fell 10.75 cents at $6.80 a bushel; July oats was off 8.75 cents at $3.98 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 30.50 cents at $15.6075 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .13 cent at $1.1705 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.02 cents at $1.5032 a pound; Jun. lean hogs gained 1.43 cents at 1.2155 a pound.

