Editorial Roundup: Alabama

Decatur Daily. June 6, 2021.

Editorial: Ivey’s prison plan comes up short

It’s back to square one for Alabama’s effort to reform its crumbling prison system.

Last week, time ran out on Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to have private companies build new prisons that the state would then lease and operate. The subsidiaries of CoreCivic, one of the nation’s largest private prison companies, that would have built the facilities, were unable to obtain financing for their proposals in time to meet a June 1 deadline.

Just as most pharmaceutical companies no longer want to be associated with capital punishment, making it difficult if not impossible for states to obtain drugs they need to carry out lethal injections, finance companies no longer want to be associated with the private prison industry — even if the state is still running the show.

Private prisons have for years been a favorite target of left-leaning prison reform activists, who dislike the “private” as much or more than the “prisons.” But as the state of Alabama’s current government owned and operated prisons demonstrate, public prisons can foster even worse conditions than their private counterparts.

The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Alabama over those conditions, and in a filing last month said Alabama’s prisons are no safer now than they were in 2019, when federal officials first warned the state of unconstitutionally inhumane condition in the state’s correctional facilities. If anything, conditions in the state’s prisons have worsened in that time.

“Since the United States notified the State of its findings, Alabama’s Prisons for Men have remained extremely overcrowded, prisoner-on-prisoner homicides have increased, prisoner-on-prisoner violence including sexual abuse has continued unabated, the physical facilities have remained inadequate, use of excessive force by security staff has remained common, and staffing rates have remained critically and dangerously low,” states an amended complaint filed by the Justice Department in May.

Ivey is pressing on.

“It is unfortunate that the comprehensive efforts underway to resolve this issue have proven so challenging and time-consuming; however, my commitment to improving prison conditions is unwavering,” Ivey said in a statement last week.

Yet so far, there has been little in the way of “comprehensive efforts.” There has simply been Ivey’s plan to replace crumbling prisons with new prisons, at a cost well above original estimates. Ivey’s lease plan would have cost taxpayers $3 billion over 30 years.

State lawmakers are now considering taking up prison reform in a special session of the Legislature where the early talk is about building more prisons, this time possibly with a bond issue and maybe redirecting some COVID-19 relief funds.

The underlying issue is Alabama simply locks up too many people. According to the Prison Policy Initiative, “Alabama has an incarceration rate of 946 per 100,000 people (including prisons, jails, immigration detention, and juvenile justice facilities), meaning that it locks up a higher percentage of its people than many wealthy democracies do.”

Alabama’s rate is also higher than the national rate of 698 per 100,000.

Alabama needs to replace its substandard prisons, which are beyond repair, and it needs to improve the ratio of prison guards to prisoners. But it also needs better prison guards, with better training and pay. More to the point, however, unless taxpayers want to spend billions of dollars, Alabama must incarcerate fewer people.

Cam Ward, the new director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, is reinstituting a residential job-training center for the recently paroled that his predecessor shut down. Prior to its closure, the program, LifeTech, had provided skills training to more than 6,300 offenders since 2006 and had a recidivism rate of 13%, which was less than half of the statewide recidivism rate.

That is one small step, but the state will have to take many more like it if it is to avoid the federal government imposing a solution from Washington. It may already be too late.

___

Cullman Times. June 2, 2021.

Editorial: Cullman Tourism Bureau is needed

Beginning this month, Cullman will have a new Tourism Bureau to manage the marketing and tourism for Cullman County. The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Garland Gudger, is intended to bring all the government entities together to work cooperatively in selling Cullman County to tourists. It’s an admirable goal, and we hope it lives up to its promise.

This board is needed. Currently, there are multiple entities involved in tourism and their efforts sometimes overlap and don’t have a cohesive look or feel. This new board will bring them all together, with each having equal representation so no one entity has more say than another.

That is important. Cullman’s hotels, the city, county, towns, Chamber of Commerce, retail shops, restaurants and area attractions are all doing their part to attract tourists. This should not be a competition, but a combined effort to make the most of what Cullman has to offer.

Tourism is one of the top 10 industries in Alabama. Last year, amidst a pandemic, tourists spent $13.4 billion dollars in Alabama. In 2019, that number was $17 billion. According to the Alabama Department of Tourism, about 1,000 jobs in Cullman County are related to tourism. That’s big business and deserves a professional approach to data gathering and holistic, strategic marketing.

To begin with, the board members will manage the bureau, but eventually - with hotel tax dollars going to fund it - there will be a director and perhaps other staff support. The Tourism Bureau will be housed at the Chamber, but will not be a part of the Chamber.

Normally, we would question the creation of another layer of government; however, we agree with Sen. Gudger that the bureau and its governing body are needed. Rather than add a layer, they create connections between all the existing players in Cullman’s tourism industry.

Cullman County has a lot going for it: location, Smith Lake, a picturesque downtown, history, great parks throughout the county, a well-run airport, retail shops and restaurants, events and attractions such as the Ave Maria Grotto and Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

We see this new Tourism Bureau as a way to bring them all together and introduce visitors to the Cullman County we love.

END