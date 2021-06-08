Tempur Sealy plans Crawfordsville plant with 300 workers

Bedding manufacturer Tempur Sealy International Inc. said Tuesday it will build a foam-pouring plant in western Indiana that will employ about 300 workers by the end of 2025.

Construction of the Crawfordsville plant is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year, the company said.

Lexington, Kentucky-based Tempur Sealy said it would begin hiring in Crawfordsville for management, supervisory, administrative and staff positions later this year.

The company said the Crawfordsville plant will be capable of making bedding products and components for branded and non-branded products including Tempur-Pedic, Sealy and Stearns & Foster mattresses.

Pending approval by its board of directors, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. is set to offer Tempur Sealy up to $2.5 million in conditional tax credits based on the job-creation plans. The IEDC also will offer the company up to $1.1 million from the Hoosier Business Investment tax credit program based on the company’s planned capital investment, and up to $450,000 to the local community to support infrastructure improvements. Montgomery County is considering additional incentives.