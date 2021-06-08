Monday Sports In Brief

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Thibodeau got the New York Knicks back to the playoffs, guiding the team to its second-best record in 20 years.

And in the eyes of the voters, that coaching job was the best in the NBA.

Thibodeau was revealed Monday as the NBA’s Coach of the Year for 2020-21, as determined by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league. The Knicks went 41-31 this season, then fell to Atlanta in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

It was the closest balloting since this version of voting was introduced 19 years ago. Thibodeau got 43 first-place votes and finished with 351 total points, while Phoenix’s Monty Williams actually got more first-place votes — he got 45 — but finished with 340 points.

“Anytime you get an award like this, I’m obviously honored,” Thibodeau said on the telecast announcing the results. “But it’s more a reflection of our group and our organization.”

It was Thibodeau’s second time winning the award; he also got it in 2011, his first season with the Chicago Bulls. And another first-year turnaround in New York merited him the trophy for a second time.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers and their president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, have each been fined $75,000 for a tweet Morey sent about Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Morey and the team were fined for violating the NBA’s anti-tampering rule, the league announced Monday.

On Thursday, Morey tweeted “join ‘em” with a screenshot of a social media post by Stephen Curry praising his brother, Seth, who had scored 30 points for the Sixers the night before in a playoff series-ending win over Washington.

Morey replied to the tweet to clarify he only meant “we are all thrilled” Seth Curry is on the Philadelphia roster.

It was not the first time Morey’s Twitter account got him in trouble with the league. In 2019, Morey’s tweet supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong led to backlash in China, where the NBA has a large fan base and financial interests. Morey was the Houston Rockets’ general manager at the time.

NFL

Retired Washington quarterback Alex Smith has won the George Halas Award, presented by the Pro Football Writers of America for overcoming adversity.

Smith, who came back from a life-threatening leg injury and ended a nearly two-year absence by playing in eight games for Washington last season, is the second consecutive Halas winner to retire before being honored.

Former Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick was the 2020 winner after making the Pro Bowl in 2019 following a year away to recover from an autoimmune disease that attacks the nervous system. Frederick retired after the 2019 season.

The 37-year-old Smith is the 53rd Halas winner and third from Washington, following quarterback Billy Kilmer (1976) and defensive back Pat Fischer (1978).

The Halas Award is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes adversity to succeed. The award is named for a charter member (1963) of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who had a role with the formation of the NFL and owned the Chicago Bears until his death in 1983.

COLLEGE SPORTS

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse men’s lacrosse coach John Desko, who built a Hall of Fame career as both a player and coach, announced his retirement on Monday in the wake of a disappointing season.

Desko, 63, took over in 1999 and finishes with a record of 265-92. He has been with the program for all 11 of its NCAA championships, five as head coach, and was a two-time national coach of the year and Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year five times.

Desko arrived at Syracuse in 1975 and began his coaching career as an assistant to Roy Simmons Jr. immediately after his playing career. He spent 19 seasons as an assistant to Simmons and helped build the Orange into a perennial power before taking over. He was enshrined in the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2020.

The decision to retire comes on the heels of a disappointing 7-6 season that began with the Orange ranked second nationally and ended with a lopsided loss to Georgetown in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga athletic director Mike Roth said Monday he will retire on Aug. 31, ending a 24-year run during which the Bulldogs had unprecedented success in men’s basketball and other sports.

Roth has spent a total of 34 years at the private Jesuit university in Spokane. He was an assistant men’s basketball coach from 1982-83 and returned in 1987 as assistant athletic director. He was named acting athletic director in 1997 and was given the job permanently the next year.

During Roth’s tenure, the Zags made 73 appearances in NCAA tournaments or championships across all sports. The men’s basketball team has reached the NCAA Tournament every year since 1999 and twice played in the national title game, including this year, when the Zags lost to Baylor.

Roth elevated Mark Few to head coach after Dan Monson left following the Bulldogs’ surprise 1999 run to the Elite Eight.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Candrea is retiring after winning eight national championships and amassing more wins than any coach in college softball history during 36 years at Arizona.

Caitlin Lowe, an assistant and former player under Candrea, was promoted to head coach.

Candrea won 1,674 games — fourth-most in any sport — during a career that spanned four decades, leading the Wildcats to 24 Women’s College World Series appearances and 19 conference championships. He coached 50 All-Americans at Arizona and won Olympic gold and silver medals with Team USA.