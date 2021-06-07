Lawsuit challenges key part of new Kentucky education law

Kentucky's new law offering tax credits to boost donations for private school scholarships drew a court challenge Monday, as an education group sued claiming the enticements amount to an unconstitutional use of public funds to pay private school tuition.

The legal showdown has been expected since the Republican-dominated legislature passed the measure over Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's veto in March.

The lawsuit was filed in Franklin Circuit Court by the Council for Better Education. The same group sued over inequities in Kentucky school funding more than 30 years ago. That case led to passage of the landmark Kentucky Education Reform Act.

Its new legal action focuses on a key part of the new law that creates a form of scholarship tax credits — referred to by advocates as education opportunity accounts.

“Every student, no matter what he looks like or where she lives, deserves access to a high-quality public education," the group said in a press release. “Spending money on voucher programs means denying students the opportunities they deserve in their neighborhood public schools because vouchers steal away scarce funding from public schools and give it to private schools that have no accountability or transparency."

Private donors backing the accounts would be eligible for tax credits. The grants, managed by third-party groups, could be used for an array of educational expenses — including private school tuition in several of the state’s most populated counties.

Opponents warn the tax credits will cost the state treasury up to $25 million a year — money they say could go for underfunded public education. Supporters say the measure offers opportunities for parents who want new schooling options for their children but are unable to afford them.