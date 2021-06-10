Are slow-moving trains holding north Wichita back? No easy traffic fix on 21st Street

A train passes through the intersection of 21st and Broadway on Tuesday afternoon. The Wichita Eagle

In 2009, Wichita commuters celebrated the completion of a five-year, $150 million infrastructure project to elevate train tracks over busy downtown streets, cutting down on both travel times and vehicle emissions.

The Central Railroad Corridor, which has saved commuters an estimated 2 million hours of travel time annually, was named one of America’s 10 best transportation projects of the year. By elevating tracks over First Street, Second Street, Central, Murdock and 13th Street, the overpass removed what the city deemed “a major obstacle to economic development in downtown Wichita.”

Ron Rosales, a lifelong north Wichita resident who represents District 6 on the Wichita school board, says it’s time for the city to consider a similar investment in his community, where the flow of traffic across 21st Street is slowed to a crawl by frequent trains on the railroad lines that snake their way from north to south.

Rosales said it’s a shame that many people would rather avoid 21st Street entirely than risk getting stopped by multiple trains. Wichitans, he said, are missing out on what the north end has to offer.

“You don’t have a good flow of traffic because frankly, people are not going to wait in their cars when it’s freezing cold outside or when it’s 100 degrees to wait for a train or maybe two trains — in some cases, three trains — just to go eat a taco or go grocery shopping,” Rosales said.

“We have a lot of businesses. We have grocery stores, we have gobs of taquerias, restaurants, tire shops. We have just an abundance of those kinds of things.”

A 2018 community hunger survey showed that one in four Wichitans live in food deserts, low-income areas a mile or more from the nearest full-service grocery store. Rosales said free traffic flow through north Wichita would go a long way toward alleviating that problem.

“You’ve got a lot of African American people that don’t have access to fresh produce. We have it, and we’re only, in most cases about a mile and a half, two miles at most,” Rosales said. “It’s not far at all.”

Train delays are a source of constant frustration for north end business owners and their customers.

Mitchell Veterinary Supply sits at 21st and Mosley between several sets of train tracks. Owner Arlen Mitchell said trains will routinely sit unmoving on the tracks for up to two hours.

“We’re just lucky to have a viable business,” Mitchell said. “Sometimes, [traffic] is backed up all the way to I-135 from the east.”

He’s complained to the city in the past, but he said those concerns have fallen on deaf ears. His vet supply store has stayed in business since 1965, but Mitchell said lackluster traffic flow poses a serious threat to future growth in north Wichita.

“If I was starting a new business, I sure wouldn’t do it here,” Mitchell said.

‘That kind of money just doesn’t exist’

When it opened in 2011, north Wichita’s Nomar International Market was intended to drive economic development through the 21st Street corridor. But Rosales said the surrounding business district hasn’t flourished in the decade since its inception.

“Nomar hasn’t been successful,” Rosales said. “I mean, we here in the community were all for it, but we knew it — we told the city at the time, we said ‘If you can’t get that train to have a good flow of traffic from east to west, the only people who are going to patronize this area are going to be the people in this community.’”

Cindy Claycomb, who represents much of north Wichita as the District 6 City Council member, said investing in the infrastructure to improve the feeble 21st Street traffic flow would come at a hefty cost.

A 2006 study by city engineers determined that diverting 21st Street and building a bridge over several Union Pacific tracks between Broadway and I-135 would cost somewhere between $27 million and $29 million. Engineers now estimate that the project would cost at least double that, according to a city spokesperson.

In 2006, city engineers designed two options for improving traffic flow on 21st Street. Orange sections represent roadways and blue sections represent bridges over train tracks. Either option would have cost roughly $30 million at the time, but engineers now estimate that the price tag has doubled. City of Wichita Courtesy

Claycomb said she plans to meet with Rosales to show him the 2006 study, which doesn’t address the BNSF Railway tracks at 21st and Broadway, where slow-moving trains often halt traffic through north Wichita.

“If you look at that, it doesn’t alleviate the congestion at 21st and Broadway,” Claycomb said. “It’s very expensive and again, it doesn’t alleviate the problem.”

She said finding a solution at 21st and Broadway would be a monumental task, even compared to the $150 million Central Railroad Corridor project, which was funded through a combination of city, state and federal government funds, as well as money set aside from a 1996 railroad merger.

“I’m not an engineer, but if you look at what was done in terms of raising the tracks, it’s nothing compared to what would have to be done at 21st and Broadway,” Claycomb said. “Those tracks that were raised, you’re talking, I don’t know, two tracks? Three tracks maybe? It’s not of the magnitude that would have to be done at 21st Street.”

She said that, due to the sheer volume of rail lines in the area, the city simply doesn’t have the resources it would take to fix north Wichita’s traffic problem.

“Right now, that kind of money just doesn’t exist in our budget,” Claycomb said.

Working on the railroad in Wichita

The history of the railroad in north Wichita is as long and winding as the tracks themselves.

Jay Price, chair of the Wichita State history department, called getting stopped by a train “the quintessential north end experience.” But there was a time when the railroad was the lifeblood of the hard-working people who settled there, he said.

“The Latino community began there because that was along the railroad tracks,” Price said. “So, it creates the area, and it’s also a real challenge to it.”

In the early days, Wichita was cut off from the railroad, which ran through Newton.

“The railroads had bypassed us, so to tap into the cattle trade, we built the Wichita Southwestern in 1871-72 that connected Wichita,” Price said.

The north Wichita railroad community began to come into its own in the 1880s as the Missouri Pacific, Rock Island and Frisco rails sprung up to meet the demands of the cattle trade.

Before long, railroad laborers began to transition into the meatpacking industry. Trains remained critically important for transporting cattle and meat products, but Wichita workers took a hit when processing plants began to relocate to western Kansas for closer proximity to feedlots.

Rosales, whose relatives immigrated here to work for the railroad, said the tracks no longer serve the community, and in fact, hold north Wichita back from economic development.

“There is no positive link anymore between the railroad and the Mexican community here,” Rosales said. “Most of the Mexican people in this community deal with it because we have pretty much everything we need from Broadway to Amidon, from 21st to 29th Street.”

The Wichita Hispanic Chamber of Commerce did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

But Rosales said he firmly believes that better traffic flow across 21st Street would help people discover and appreciate a part of Wichita that they may only know for the infuriating train delays.

“Other people wanting to come into our community — they’re not a part of it,” he said.