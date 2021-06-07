Corbin chosen to host annual Appalachian summit

An annual summit focused on economic improvement in eastern Kentucky will be held in Corbin later this year instead of Pikeville, officials said.

The host city for the 2021 Shaping Our Appalachian Region Summit on Oct. 13-14 was announced last week by officials including Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, news outlets reported.

“As we begin to recover from the impact of the pandemic in our communities, we’re laser focused on opportunities to boost our economy and create jobs,” Rogers said.

SOAR is a regional nonprofit that works to benefit counties across eastern Kentucky, according to its website.

The annual summit has been held in Pikeville since its inception in 2013, but officials decided to open it to other cities this year through a bidding process and Corbin was chosen.