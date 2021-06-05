State Sen. Bruce Thompson begins bid for labor commissioner

Georgia state Sen. Bruce Thompson is beginning his campaign for commissioner of the Georgia Department of Labor.

The Republican from White, Georgia, made the announcement Friday at the Georgia Republican Party state convention in Jekyll Island.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, also a Republican, has come under harsh criticism among Democrats and Republicans alike in recent months, with Democratic House members holding a series of news conferences during the summer to protest his performance. Lawmakers have said they want faster action on complaints about delayed and denied jobless benefits. A Georgia Department of Labor spokeswoman declined to comment on Thompson's announcement.

Thompson said that his background as a businessman, entrepreneur and problem solver has given him the experience and commitment to help Georgians recover from the pandemic.

Thompson, who lives in Cartersville, has served in the Georgia State Senate since 2013, representing Bartow, Cherokee, and parts of Cobb County.