Conn’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Conn's Inc. (CONN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $45.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $363.7 million in the period.

Conn's shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.