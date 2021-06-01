Editorial Roundup: Missouri

Kansas City Star. May 25, 2021.

Editorial: Secret meeting shows how panicked the KC police board is at the city having some say

The state-picked overlords of the Kansas City Police Department may sue Kansas City over the police reform package passed by the City Council last week. Because, of course, we’re supposed to fund the KCPD without having any say in how our money is spent, or how the department is run.

If the Board of Police Commissioners does sue the city, as it discussed doing in a secret emergency meeting on Monday, the city should return the favor and countersue.

But the board and the department should really take a deep breath and acknowledge the reform ordinances for what they are: an attempt to bring even a small measure of accountability to the police.

Meanwhile, pundits who couldn’t find Kansas City on a map are screaming about the outrage of ordinances they couldn’t possibly have read. Because no one — repeat, no one — is defunding the police, who as we’ve written before could actually end up receiving more funding as a result.

If the board does go ahead with legal action, lawsuits would be clarifying. They would force the state to explain to a judge why Kansas City should be treated differently from other cities, which can freely choose the policing they want and are willing to pay for.

That’s what Mayor Quinton Lucas said Monday after emerging from the secret police board meeting called at the last minute to discuss “potential litigation.”

He said the police board may sue the city over the recently-approved transfer of $42 million from the regular police budget to a new Community Services and Prevention Fund that would be used to fund several contracts with the KCPD.

“We welcome any type of litigation,” Lucas said. “I actually think the whole structure right now violates the Equal Protection clause. … The legislature has the view that it can tell the taxpayers of Kansas City you have to pay 90% of your budget to the police department. You have no voice.”

That has to change, and good for Lucas and a majority on the council for seeing that, and doing something about it.

Calls for a special session to smack Kansas City’s elected officials continued Monday.

In a radio interview, Gov. Mike Parson was noncommittal about calling a special session for that reason, but said “democracy (was) not followed” in the council’s decision to approve the ordinances.

On the contrary, this is what democracy looks like: Officeholders, chosen in a free and fair election, decided to spend the people’s money in a new way. Any attempt by the legislature or an unaccountable police board to override that decision is antidemocratic in the extreme.

“You know,” Parson said, “I don’t even know the details of it so I’ll be careful what I say. But here’s what I will say: Now is not the time to try any effects to defund the police department.

“Kansas City’s got one of the best police departments in the nation and to realize the support they need right now, the crime rate’s going up, compare Kansas City to Chicago, to Portland, to Minneapolis, to San Francisco, all cities have tried pretty radical changes. … We don’t want Kansas City like that. I don’t, as the governor and as somebody that goes to Kansas City a lot.”

Since he obviously doesn’t know the details, maybe he should have been more careful not to talk nonsense.

FALSE RUMORS OF LAYOFFS, ‘DEFUNDING’ CUTS

Legislators from the Northland said Monday they may try to block the ordinances by mandating that Kansas City spend even more of its budget on the police department. Apparently, the idea of giving Kansas City any say in how its own police department is extremely threatening.

So threatening that scaremongers are promoting dark rumors that layoffs in the police department are imminent, or massive cuts are coming from this effort to “defund” the police. These have no basis in fact.

The department has more than enough money to proceed without any changes to any policy in the immediate future. If the board or Police Chief Rick Smith pursue any other course, they are scaring the public needlessly. And they are not telling the truth.

We also have to watch the police board to make sure it follows the law. On Monday, The Star objected to the posted notice of the secret meeting because it seems to have violated the Sunshine Law. We’ll let you know how that turns out.

Kansas City followed both the law and precedent when it decided last week to take a new approach to policing.

Virtually nothing has changed in the year since the protests about local police brutality that followed George Floyd’s murder. Lucas and the council were right to force change, knowing full well how hysterical the reaction would be.

___

St. Louis Post-Dispatch. May 25, 2021.

Editorial: State should refrain from interference in local police budgeting, or accept responsibility

Republicans in the Missouri Legislature are expressing outrage over a move last week by Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas to reallocate $42 million of the city’s police department budget to fund alternatives to traditional policing. Many of these same legislators spoke out harshly following far less drastic police department budget cuts proposed by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

Both cities are experiencing soaring violent crime rates, so it seems understandable that opposition politicians would pounce on any move that appears to weaken the ability of police to protect the public. While many reasonable people are concerned about the effect these decisions might have on public safety, these are decisions that should be made locally, not in Jefferson City. Let local leaders try something innovative while also holding them accountable if their experiments yield disastrous results.

Unlike St. Louis, whose police are locally managed, Kansas City’s police are still under state control, led by a governor-appointed board of police commissioners. St. Louis spent 152 years under state management before the city regained control of its police department in 2013. Yet when the state controls a department, it does not fund it or take any responsibility for its failure to stem high rates of violent crime. As should be their right, Lucas and the City Council in Kansas City are pushing to take more responsibility for how crime is fought in their city.

By asserting greater control over police budgeting, Jones and Lucas are also taking ownership of the results — for better or worse.

State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, is among the Republicans slamming Lucas’ budget reallocation and threatening state intervention. “This is another example of why this liberal City Council cannot be trusted to control the largest police department in the state,” he said, once again exemplifying the hypocrisy of state lawmakers who claim to oppose big government and favor local control yet, in practice, favor increasing state intervention over the affairs of Missouri’s two largest cities.

If state lawmakers have better ideas, let’s hear them, Lucas responded. “OK, what the hell are you doing to actually keep people from getting murdered in Kansas City?”

Jones and Lucas have the right to experiment with a different approach to crime-reduction, especially since the traditional approaches clearly haven’t worked. And both deserve to be judged by the results of their experiments — with local voters ultimately giving a thumbs-up or thumbs-down on the results.

Lucas insists his effort isn’t part of the defund-the-police movement sweeping the country. But a $42 million budget cut certainly bears all the hallmarks of defunding. Both mayors owe it to their constituents to explain how their counterintuitive approach of taking funds away from police could actually make their dangerous cities safer. Both also must accept responsibility if their cuts result in greater lawlessness.

___

Jefferson City News Tribune. May 30, 2021.

Editorial: A first for Missouri Supreme Court

Mike Parson has appointed the first Black woman to the Missouri Supreme Court. It is a first to be celebrated.

Mike Parson has appointed the first Black woman to the Missouri Supreme Court.

It is a first to be celebrated. But regardless of her race, Judge Robin Ransom appears to be a good choice.

A performance evaluation from the 22nd Circuit Judicial Performance Evaluation Committee previously has given her high marks, especially for treating people equally regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, economic status or any other factor. On this, she was rated 4.61 out of 5. She had almost as high marks for displaying fairness and impartiality toward each side of the case. It examined a written opinion she wrote, saying it was “well-written, logical and persuasive.”

The Missouri Independent reported she has almost 20 years of experience in judicial roles, currently serving as a judge of the Eastern District Court of Appeals.

“I am confident that she will continue to be a fair enforcer of the law, faithfully interpret the law as written and reasonably consider decisions made at the trial and appellate level,” Parson said.

The St. Louis native was selected from a pool of 25 applicants screened by a nominating commission.

“While I may be the first African American woman to be a part of this court, I would like to say I have never lived by a label or any identity anyone has tried to put upon me,” Ransom told the Missouri Independent.

Ransom replaces Judge Laura Denvir Stith, who retired in March. Under the provisions of the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan, Ransom will be on the ballot in November 2022 for a retention vote, the news agency reported. If she receives a majority vote, she will serve a 12-year term.

She will be the second Black judge on the court. Chief Justice George Draper III is the other. Ronnie White is the only other Black member of the state’s high court. He served from 1995-2007.

We commend Parson for appointing Ransom to the high court, and we look forward to seeing her contributions toward keeping the scales of justice balanced.

