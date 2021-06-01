Business

Illinois Senate passes bill that could shut down puppy mills

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The Illinois State Senate has passed a bill that some supporters believe could shut down so-called puppy mills.

The bill would allow pet shop owners to offer cats and dogs for sale only if they are obtained from animal control facilities or shelters that comply with state regulations, WGLT-FM reported.

“This bill is really to address the commercial puppy mill and to close that pipeline,” said Sen. Cristina Castro, a Democrat from Elgin who sponsored the Senate bill.

The bill, which seeks to curb inhumane conditions for animals, passed in the final hours of the General Assembly session, which ended early Tuesday. It passed the Illinois House in April and now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

“If we don’t put the welfare of these animals top of mind, there’s something wrong with us,” said Sen. Linda Holmes, a Democrat from Aurora. “These are living beings. These are not products where you’re just going to maximize quantity over anything else.”

But Sen. Jason Barickman, a Republican from Bloomington who voted against the bill, argued that the bill would put shops in the state out of business. A serious solution to the problem of puppy mills would be to regulate breeders, he said.

Frankfort Democrat Sen. Michael Hastings said an alternative solution is to have a third-party auditor verify where the animals are sourced from and “that the animals that are sourced are taken care of.”

  Comments  

Business

Bill seeking to shore up flood-prone NC areas gets hearing

June 01, 2021 9:17 AM

News

Justices reject Johnson & Johnson appeal of $2B talc verdict

June 01, 2021 9:17 AM

Business

Seattle-Bremerton ferry route down to 1 boat after breakdown

June 01, 2021 9:17 AM

Business

Higher rates in effect for Duke Energy customers

June 01, 2021 9:17 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service