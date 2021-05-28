Police board sues Kansas City, mayor over budget plans

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners filed a lawsuit Friday against the mayor and City Council over plans to change how a portion of the police department's budget will be spent.

The board voted 4-1 during a closed meeting to file the lawsuit, with Mayor Quinton Lucas as the only dissenting vote.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Jackson County Circuit Court, came after the City Council passed two ordinances last week that moved $42.3 million from the police department's budget to a new fund that would support mental health and community engagement programs aimed at getting at the root causes of some violent crime.

The ordinances would require the city manager and board of commissioners to negotiate over how the funds are spent.

The board of commissioners, four City Council members from suburban Kansas City and some state lawmakers have criticized the ordinances, saying state law gives the commission sole authority over the police department. Some suggested the move is a roundabout way to defund the department.

Kansas City is the only city in Missouri that does not have local control of its police department. The board of commissioners consists of the mayor and four members who are appointed by the governor,

Lucas and other supporters of the change, including several civil rights organizations, said the city needs to find new ways to address crime other than simply hiring more officers. They also argue that the city should have some say in how the department's budget is spent.

Some Kansas City-area lawmakers have asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to address the controversy. The governor criticized the changes but has not said if he will call a special session.