Thermon Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Thursday reported a loss of $763,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The maker of heat tracing products posted revenue of $73.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.2 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $276.2 million.

Thermon Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $278 million to $295 million.

Thermon Group shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 21% in the last 12 months.