Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Editorial: No accountability - but a lot of questions - in Elizabeth City case

The district attorney for Pasquotank County deserves credit for taking questions from the media after announcing that sheriff’s deputies will not be charged in the killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

The problem is he gave the wrong answers.

Asked why he didn’t request a special prosecutor in the case, District Attorney Andrew Womble said he had to be accountable to the voters of Pasquotank County and a special prosecutor wouldn’t be. That reply underscored the deliberately myopic approach Womble has taken to this case and his failure to address the broader issues involved.

It is an unsatisfying result. The public still doesn’t fully know what happened. That’s not accountability, and that’s not justice.

Brown died April 21 in Elizabeth City after being shot in his car as he fled deputies trying to serve drug-related arrest and search warrants. The case drew national attention because it fits a pattern of police using excessive force against Black suspects. Brown wasn’t armed and was shot in the back of his head as he drove away.

Those circumstances raised questions of whether the officers would be held accountable. Womble said they have nothing to account for. The law allows police to shoot when they feel seriously threatened or a fleeing person poses a threat to others.

Determining whether the officers were threatened – or just angry – largely depends on reviewing video footage from body cameras worn by the officers. But that footage has been withheld for nearly a month under a provision of North Carolina law that requires a judge’s order to release it.

Womble still has not sought the release of the videos, though he did offer what he called “a display” of them during his Tuesday morning news conference. The body-camera footage shows a SWAT team approaching and surrounding Brown as he sat in his car in front of his residence. Brown backed up and then drove forward to escape. Officers – two with handguns and one with an assault-style rifle – fired into his car as it passed and continued firing from behind. Brown was killed by a bullet to the back of his head.

Shooting at a suspect in a fleeing car generally violates police practices, but Womble leaned on statutes that allow police to shoot when they feel threatened. The district attorney said Brown’s car brushed an officer and could have hit an officer in an unmarked car nearby. He was not troubled by the threat the officers created by firing at a fleeing car in a residential neighborhood at 8:30 in the morning. One bullet was found in a nearby house. In all, 14 shots were fired.

Womble acknowledged that Brown was fleeing, not targeting the officers. “I think Mr. Brown’s intention was to get away,” he said, “but when he did that, he put those deputies in danger.”

Asked why deputies did not let Brown flee and seek to arrest him later, Womble said their duty was to take him into custody. He said, “They simply couldn’t let him go.”

But apparently in Pasquotank County a district attorney with close ties to local police can simply let the officers go.

The case needed a prompt and full disclosure of the body-camera footage and a review by a special prosecutor. That it got neither shows the need for changes in the state’s body camera law and laws regarding the assessment of whether police shootings are justified.

The case also illustrates how some law enforcement agencies have failed to learn any lessons from excessive use of force by police elsewhere. Sending a SWAT team to serve warrants and surrounding a suspect seated behind the wheel of a car all but invited the chaos that followed.

Womble’s decision likely ends the possibility of the officers facing prosecution at the state level. But an FBI review of the case and possible civil suits may produce a fuller version of how the situation evolved and whether the officers used excessive force.

Despite his failing to see the broader issues of the case, Womble did get one thing right. He said, “There will be folks who are not happy with this decision.”

Editorial: No excuse for arrests of USA TODAY Network journalists covering Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City police arrested two reporters in the USA TODAY Network Wednesday night who were doing their jobs and covering a protest related to the death of Andrew Brown Jr.

We must be clear: This police action is a frontal assault on freedom of the press, which is enshrined in the First Amendment.

Ayano Nagaishi and Alison Cutler work for The News Leader, based in Staunton, Virginia. The publication belongs to the Southeast Region of the Gannett/USA TODAY Network, which also includes 12 daily newspapers in North Carolina.

The reporters were filming an arrest of a protester across the street just before 9 p.m. when they were approached by police officers, according to the video. The journalists wore media vests and identified themselves several times as media, as officers put on the handcuffs. Cutler asked about the charge and was told, “for standing in the street in a roadway.”

The journalists told USA TODAY they were about a foot away from the curb, standing in a crosswalk. A curfew that led to the arrest of some protesters did not apply to news media.

The News Leader wrote: “A citizen filmed the arrest with Nagaishi’s phone, which an officer then retrieved and placed in her pocket.”

The reporters were released about 10:30 p.m.

It is hard to view this as anything but a bald-faced attempt by police to stop fair reporting of a public event by journalists.

In addressing the incident, Elizabeth City Manager Montre Freeman said reporters need to decide if they want to be reporters or protesters. He claimed it was his understanding that the two journalists went beyond reporting and did not follow officers’ orders, according to one local publication. Really? We wonder who gave him that understanding. The officers who made the needless arrests?

Their live-streaming video would say otherwise.

Freeman’s comment was both unnecessary and wrong. The News Leader journalists were covering Wednesday’s protests, and we challenge the manager to present evidence otherwise.

Local officials’ lack of transparency has already been questioned in their handling of the death of Brown, a 42-year-old, unarmed Black man who was shot and killed by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies on April 21.

District Attorney Andrew Womble on Tuesday declined to charge the deputies involved in the shooting, saying it was reasonable for them to “believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others.” Yet, he resisted calls by the family and the public to release more video from the officer’s body cameras, instead showing just 44 seconds at a press conference.

Brown’s killing has spurred weeks of protest in Elizabeth City. Journalists from across the Southeast and the nation have been there as the public’s eyes and ears on what is going on.

Reporters do not intend to become part of the story. But the arrests of the Staunton team is a story that is, unfortunately, becoming more common in the era of social justice protests that started last year after the death of George Floyd, killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

At least 117 U.S. journalists were arrested in 2020, according to a report by the Freedom of the Press Foundation. In 2019, the number was 9. That’s a 1,200% increase.

In one case, local officials went to the point of prosecuting Andrea Sahouri, a reporter for the Des Moines Register, also part of the Gannett/USA TODAY Network, on misdemeanor charges related to her coverage of protests on May 31, 2020. She was acquitted in March.

Arresting reporters does not benefit anyone. It does not serve the public or taxpayers, who pay the salary of law enforcement and the governments that hire them.

Inevitably, the arrests hurt most the agency that conducts the police action. Whenever any institution tries to suppress reporting, people wonder what they are hiding. What is it that they don’t want the public to see?

This is never a good narrative. But when it comes to the already fraught relationship between law enforcement and many people in the public, it is particularly harmful.

Public distrust has come to define the handling of the Andrew Brown Jr. case, and Wednesday night’s unjustifiable arrests add to a toxic atmosphere.

The USA TODAY Network and, even more so, North Carolina residents, have a right to an explanation of what happened and an expectation that such does not happen again.

Editorial: Remembering George Floyd

Today marks the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, obstructing his breath as he begged for his life. A jury of 12 found Floyd’s killer guilty of one count of second-degree murder, one count of third-degree murder, and one count of manslaughter on April 20. He awaits sentencing and has appealed his convictions. Three other officers involved are awaiting trial.

Floyd’s murder sparked protests by millions of people across the country and around the world — and in North Carolina communities — objecting to police brutality aimed at Black people. Protesters chanted, “Say his name” and his final words, “I can’t breathe” and silently but profoundly commemorated his last minutes of life while lying on the ground with their hands behind their backs.

Floyd’s death is known around the world because it was captured on camera — video filmed by bystanders — and then spread on social media, leading to public demand that his killer be held to account. Subsequently, police body-camera footage confirmed what bystanders saw.

If not for that recent phenomenon — phone cameras — his killer might never have been brought to justice.

It’s access to police body-camera footage, though, that has revealed the problem to be extensive, as illustrated by the treatment of U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario, whose duty uniform and willingness to cooperate didn’t prevent Virginia troopers from pepper-spraying, striking and handcuffing him, though they never charged him with a crime; in the questionable deadly shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City; and now by the brutal death of motorist Ronald Greene, allegedly at the hands of out-of-control Louisiana troopers, all captured on camera.

In Winston-Salem, protests last year included references to the mistreatment of John Neville, who died while in custody in the Forsyth County jail in 2019.

All of these incidents lead to a disturbing question that has yet to be answered: How many more such deaths occur regularly but are not captured on camera?

These incidents have contributed to an even larger conversation about racism in America that to this day leads to discrimination and early death. It’s a conversation that has now encompassed our culture and media, our educational system, our health care system and just about every other aspect of American life. If engaged in properly and in good faith, it stands to make each of us better aware — “woke,” some might say, with varying degrees of appreciation — and instigate greater strategies for bringing the promise — “with liberty and justice for all” — to fruition.

The conversation is uncomfortable for many, but it’s necessary.

And it’s a conversation that has dissenters and critics.

Some will continue to make excuses — claiming that the real problem is Black crime or a lack of compliance to “law and order.” If Floyd had done this; if Smith had done that …

But the accusations of crime against the victims and their reactions, motivated by fear, anger or defiance — none of them justify a death sentence.

Despite the injustice done to him, Floyd has become a symbol around the world. He’s not a hero or a role model, but a simple man, with virtues and flaws, whose life was unjustly cut short. None of us know what he may have otherwise achieved.

As we write, we know of one public event being held in Floyd’s honor: the Triad Abolition Project will host a virtual memorial conversation at 7 p.m. today, May 25. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/929629921168411/?ref=newsfeed.

There likely will be others.

We urge everyone, as they can, to be a part of the important conversations taking place. The real tragedy is not just that we’re still talking about race all these years after the civil rights movement, but that we still have to.

