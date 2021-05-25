Intuit: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.46 billion.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $5.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $6.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.04 per share.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software posted revenue of $4.17 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in July, Intuit expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.55 to $1.60.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.81 billion.

Intuit expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.32 to $9.37 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.4 billion.

Intuit shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 11%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $438.89, a rise of 56% in the last 12 months.