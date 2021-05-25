Citi Trends: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $30.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Savannah, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $3.23.

The clothing and accessories company posted revenue of $285.4 million in the period.

Citi Trends expects full-year earnings to be $4.55 to $4.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $970 million to $990 million.

Citi Trends shares have increased 81% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen sixfold in the last 12 months.