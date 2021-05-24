How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street as investors regained an appetite for risk following two straight weeks of losses.

Technology stocks lead the gains. Microsoft and Google’s parent company both rose more than 2%. Safe-play sectors like utilities lagged the rest of the market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 41.19 points, or 1%, to 4,197.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 186.14 points, or 0.5%, to 34,393.98.

The Nasdaq rose 190.18 points, or 1.4%, to 13,661.17.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.07 points, or 0.5%, to 2,227.34.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 440.98 points, or 11.7%.

The Dow is up 3,787.50 points, or 12.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 772.89 points, or 6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 252.48 points, or 12.8%.