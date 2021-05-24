2 ex-California officers charged with bribery in car scheme

Two former California Highway Patrol officers have been charged with accepting $35,000 in bribes in exchange for falsifying records for exotic cars, authorities said.

Jessie Anthony Carrillo and James Yao Kuo pleaded not guilty Monday during their arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court on one count each of conspiracy and three counts of accepting a bribe, according to the California Attorney General's Office.

Kuo's attorney, Daniel V. Nixon, said his client denies any wrongdoing.

“He flatly rejects the allegations made against him in the complaint and we expect to vigorously defend the case in court in the weeks ahead,” Nixon said in an email.

Carrillo's attorney, Sam Tyre, said his client looks forward to “the truth coming out.”

“The truth will show Jessie has done nothing wrong and he is not guilty of any charges,” Tyre said in an email.

The charges were filed on Jan. 19 by the state's Department of Justice, and the former officers surrendered to authorities six days later.

Carrillo and Kuo conspired to alter documents intended for Carfax and the state's Department of Motor Vehicles for two so-called “gray market” vehicles in 2016 and 2017, authorities said.

Such vehicles are imported into the U.S.and are often illegal to drive in California because they may not meet safety or emission standards and cannot be registered.

Authorities did not uncover the scheme until 2019, according to court documents, when Kuo's former girlfriend told the CHP that the two officers had been accepting money to submit false paperwork to the DMV.

Kuo was no longer employed with the CHP as of August 2020, the agency said, and Carrillo was no longer employed as an officer as of January 2020. It was not clear what led to their departures from the highway patrol last year.

Kuo worked out of the East Los Angeles Area office and Carrillo was assigned to the agency's Southern Division office.

The CHP declined to comment further.