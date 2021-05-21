Editorial Roundup: Idaho

Recent editorials from Idaho newspapers:

Mike Moyle terrifies Idaho homeowners

May 19

The Lewiston Tribune

With apologies to Ronald Reagan, the 11 most terrifying words in the English language are:

“I’m Mike Moyle and I’m here to cut your property taxes.”

That’s because the House majority leader has done nothing of the kind. If you own a home, you can expect to pay more taxes while Moyle’s friends —including people who own commercial real estate and businesses — will get a break.

Give the 12-term veteran from Star points for gamesmanship. He ruthlessly waited until virtually the last minute of the session to spring a trap on his fellow lawmakers and Gov. Brad Little: Either pass his complicated package or face accusations of voting against property tax relief.

But he’s focused on the wrong thing. He says city and county budgets drive taxes. So he slapped even more constrictions on already constrained local budgets — including caps on how much they can spend and how much new construction can be taxed. The result in high-growth areas may be as profound as layoffs in the police departments or moratoriums on new development.

Even in Lewiston, you can see the flaws in Moyle’s approach.

Last fall, the city of Lewiston accepted about $2.7 million in COVID-19 relief from the state and cut its property tax collections almost 10 percent. Nez Perce County refused the state assistance, but held the line on new tax collections to a net 2 percent — all of it generated by new construction.

How did that help the owner of a modest home in Lewiston? Not much. Last year he paid $4,837. This year, his tax bill is up to $4,950.

The owner of a Lenore home saw his taxes rise $50 to $1,048.

And taxes on a rural home just east of Lewiston rose from $7,219 to $7,237.

There are exceptions. For instance, the owner of a home on Prospect Avenue cut his taxes $70 to $4,975. But if the city’s diminished tax bill was the only factor involved, that homeowner’s savings should have been much more generous.

All of which tells you tax rates are only part of the picture.

What matters just as much is this ratio: Which properties are inflating more quickly than others? Answer that and you’ll discover how the tax burden is shifting from one group to another.

In Nez Perce County the price of homes is rising at least twice as fast as the value of commercial real estate. In fact, Assessor Dan Anderson can’t keep up with the market:

l His office added 17 percent to the assessed value of a Prospect Avenue home, bringing it to $412,619. In March, the property sold for $650,000.

l The assessed value of an Orchards home rose 9.5 percent to $384,069 — and then sold for $490,000 in March.

l Just east of Lewiston, a rural home was assessed at $729,460 — up about 7.3 percent over the prior year. In March, a purchaser paid $900,000 for it.

As residential property accounts for a bigger share of the tax base, the burden on homeowners expands. Last year it reached 68.9 percent statewide — a new record.

The remedy could be Idaho’s Homestead Exemption — which is supposed to shield half a modest home’s value from taxation. But since 2016, Moyle and his GOP colleagues froze its top benefit at $100,000, just as housing prices took off. Had they left well enough alone and continued to index the tax break to inflation, it now would be pegged at $149,525, according to the State Tax Commission.

By raising the Homestead Exemption’s maximum benefit to $125,000, Moyle’s bill offers a marginal improvement. But it’s hardly adequate to meet the challenge.

In Nez Perce County, where growth rates are by no means as robust as elsewhere in Idaho, 43 percent of the homes already are worth more than $250,000. Therefore, their owners will not enjoy the full benefit of the exemption. Since Moyle’s exemption is fixed, inflation will continue to eat away at it. Once Anderson updates his assessments next year to reflect recent sales, even more homeowners will be priced outside its complete coverage.

So here’s why Moyle is so terrifying to ordinary Idahoans: Thanks to him, they will pay more to — and get less back from — local government. The true benefits will go to others.

Online: The Lewiston Tribune

___

Critical race theory is not to be feared

May 19

Idaho Mountain Express

Studying how race has affected human history will not poison young minds. Discussing how the present is shaped by the past is not some communist plot. Everyone losing their minds over critical race theory should stop believing nonsense.

In 2020, former President Donald Trump used an executive order to try to stop federal contractors from training people about diversity or inclusion. The order painted those activities as “divisive.”

This spring, parents and school officials in Orange County, Calif., are having contentious battles over implementation of the state’s new curriculum guidelines. A letter-writing campaign claimed they would teach children “hate for America and everything America stands for.”

These hysterics, along with conservative media, have seized critical race theory as a rallying cry, saying it is militant, anti-Western and opposed to “freedom.”

According to the American Bar Association, the phrase “critical race theory” was developed as a kind of shorthand describing how entities should legally understand diversity or inclusion training.

Race is a social construct, a way of defining people. That construct did not even exist until Europeans began exploring places where people didn’t look like them and tried to categorize what they had seen.

Race, like gender and sexual orientation, has a significant effect on both individual and group experiences. Being American is both the same and different for every resident of this country. Male or female, black or brown or white, gay or transgender or straight, young or old, rural or urban, and all the permutations in between have an effect.

“The country is going through this racial reckoning, and part of that racial reckoning is understanding our history,” said Daniel Solorzano, director of the Center for Critical Race Studies in Education at UCLA.

In academia, “critical” means exercising careful evaluation, as in critical thinking. “Theory” refers to something offered as an explanation. Thus, critical race theory refers to course material that presents students with possible explanations for the effects of race on American life and invites them to evaluate those explanations.

Conservatives are using the term to scare people and attack educators and education policy makers. State legislatures are using it to bludgeon public schools into limiting what students will learn.

Treating the phrase “critical race theory” as if it were a threat is a ridiculous claim that will only hurt America’s students.

Online: Idaho Mountain Express

___

Editorial: The tornado has passed. Maybe.

May 16

Post Register

The end of the 2021 Legislative Session felt like the moment when a tornado finally passes. Thankfully, the danger is now gone. Now all that remains is to survey the damage.

Well, it’s maybe over. The Senate left town. The House is threatening to come back again through some obscure, never-tried legal mechanism. Who knows, maybe we’ll just live in tornado shelters all year.

While the end is uncertain, the damage is not: Lawmakers banned subjects, started up a commission to investigate teachers for thought crimes, disinvested in education, hobbled pandemic response, likely set up a government shutdown later this year, effectively eliminated citizens’ right to the ballot initiative and tossed millions of free dollars to make childcare more affordable in the trashcan.

But lawmakers will return to their districts touting their last big bill, ostensibly to cut property taxes, as proof you didn’t make a mistake by sending them to Boise.

That final bill, a slapdash grab bag of seemingly random policies stitched into a single bill like Frankenstein’s monster, was assembled so hastily and was so poorly studied, that no one is really sure what it will do.

But lawmakers are promising you they’ve cut your property taxes. Remember that promise, and hold them accountable for the results.

When you get your next property tax bill, compare it to your current one. It’s quite likely you’ll find it’s gone up.

Here’s why: The Legislature has constructed a system that ensures when home prices are rising quickly there’s an automatic transfer of the tax burden every year from businesses to homeowners. That — not large budget increases — is what has been driving up homeowners’ property tax bills.

Last year, the city of Boise froze its budget, and it used CARES Act funding to reduce its levy — the total amount of tax to be collected — by a whopping 16%. What happened? The median homeowner’s bill increased by 2.2%

If a 16% budget cut can’t fix rising residential property taxes, then the budget is not the problem. The problem is one the Legislature caused, has refused to fix, and owns.

When the Legislature froze the homeowners exemption, at a time when home prices were just starting to skyrocket, it instituted the tax shift from businesses to homeowners. The tax bill does raise the exemption a bit next year, but since it also exempted additional business property, it’s quite possible the tax burden will again shift toward homeowners.

That’s apart from the numerous other flaws in the bill, which imperil economic growth in Idaho for the long term. In an unexplainably bizarre policy decision, lawmakers mandated that when there’s new construction in a city, only part of its value will be added to the tax base. So cities face a decision between raising taxes just to maintain the current level of service in a growing city or asking police and firefighters to cover ever-expanding areas with the same number of people.

From now on, growth comes with a penalty.

Talk to any mayor or city council in Idaho. They aren’t just angry. They’re completely dumbfounded.

That’s likely because the Legislature, now fully driven by ideological fury and no longer able to study and consider the impacts of the policy it creates, has become ineffective at best — and more often a bull in a china shop.

So if your next property tax bill comes in higher than your last, don’t call your city. Don’t call the county. Don’t call the school district. Call your state senators and representatives, because it’s a decision they made.

Online: Post Register