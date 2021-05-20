Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 7.25 cents at $6.7650 a bushel; July corn rose 17.75 cents at $6.64 a bushel; July oats was up 4.25 cents at $3.5825 a bushel; while July soybeans was off 2.25 cents at $15.3750 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .85 cent at $1.1597 a pound; May feeder cattle fell 1.78 cents at $1.3562 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was up .80 cent at 1.1145 a pound.