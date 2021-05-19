8 Kentucky counties to switch services to different offices

Driver licensing services in eight Kentucky counties will soon take place at regional offices of the state Transportation Cabinet instead of at the Office of Circuit Court Clerk as the counties switch to newer, more secure systems this month, according to the cabinet.

The Office of Circuit Court Clerk in Caldwell, Casey, Green, Hardin, Menifee, Metcalfe, McCreary and Webster counties will stop providing most in-person driver licensing services on May 24 with the change, though it will continue processing remote applications for licenses and IDs until June 30, the cabinet said in a statement.

“To make a better Kentucky, we have to strive for constant improvement in our public services and the manner in which they’re delivered,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The transition to licensing through a network of Driver Licensing Regional Offices, with modern services and more choices for cardholders, takes this essential service to the next level.”

Twelve other counties have already transferred services to regional offices and the statewide transition is expected to be completed by next June.