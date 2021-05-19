Georgia bureau launches extortion investigation into sheriff

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into extortion allegations against a county sheriff

The state Attorney General’s office requested the GBI open an investigation into Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor on Sept. 14, a bureau spokeswoman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday. The GBI said the investigation is “active and ongoing,” but the agency could not provide any additional information.

Taylor, a Democrat, was still a candidate at the time and was elected two months later, becoming the county’s first Black sheriff.

Four lawsuits — one federal and three state — have been filed against Taylor by Gwinnett County bail bond companies who allege he shut down their businesses because the owners did not donate to his election campaign.

The federal lawsuit filed by Anytime Bail Bonding included a video of Taylor in April 2019 allegedly saying, “if folks don’t support me, I’m not gonna let them bond here.”

In a statement released May 13, Taylor said the video was “misleading” and taken out of context, adding that allegations were “nothing more than a political stunt and trial tactic that attacks my character, my integrity, and my commitment to criminal justice and bail bond reform.”

One of the state cases filed by a company called The Bondsman was dismissed Tuesday, according to a legal assistant with the county law department. The Bondsman’s owner said he plans to appeal the ruling.

Taylor declined to comment to the newspaper and his spokesperson also declined a request for comment on the GBI investigation, the Journal-Constitution said Tuesday.