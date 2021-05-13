Ideal Power: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $924,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The power conversion technologies developer posted revenue of $242,100 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $242,000.

Ideal Power shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.19, more than tripling in the last 12 months.