Business

Ideal Power: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) on Thursday reported a loss of $924,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The power conversion technologies developer posted revenue of $242,100 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $242,000.

Ideal Power shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.19, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

May 13, 2021 8:07 PM

Business

Natural Gas Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 13, 2021 8:07 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service